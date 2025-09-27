The post Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard evaluates allowing client investment in third-party crypto ETFs. Demand and regulatory shifts drive firm’s consideration. No official Vanguard statement or action. Vanguard is reportedly exploring options to allow client investments in select cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform, reflecting growing demand and a shifting regulatory climate. This move underscores the increasing institutional acceptance of digital assets, potentially impacting market dynamics and asset inflows similar to past ETF introductions. Historical Context and Expert Insights on Market Impact The change could broaden access to crypto markets for Vanguard clients, aligning the company with competitors who have already integrated digital assets. However, the timeline and specific products involved remain uncertain. Market reactions remain quiet in absence of an official statement from Vanguard’s CEO or executives. Yet, financial markets anticipate potential impacts on large-cap tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) if Vanguard follows similar pathways as other firms. As noted by Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard, “Vanguard will not copy competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs,” but did not rule out platform access to third-party offerings. Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s price at $109,880.31, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion as of September 26, 2025. Bitcoin dominates the market at 57.76%, despite a 4.82% dip over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume amounted to $61.61 billion, marking an 11.66% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:55 UTC on… The post Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard evaluates allowing client investment in third-party crypto ETFs. Demand and regulatory shifts drive firm’s consideration. No official Vanguard statement or action. Vanguard is reportedly exploring options to allow client investments in select cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform, reflecting growing demand and a shifting regulatory climate. This move underscores the increasing institutional acceptance of digital assets, potentially impacting market dynamics and asset inflows similar to past ETF introductions. Historical Context and Expert Insights on Market Impact The change could broaden access to crypto markets for Vanguard clients, aligning the company with competitors who have already integrated digital assets. However, the timeline and specific products involved remain uncertain. Market reactions remain quiet in absence of an official statement from Vanguard’s CEO or executives. Yet, financial markets anticipate potential impacts on large-cap tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) if Vanguard follows similar pathways as other firms. As noted by Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard, “Vanguard will not copy competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs,” but did not rule out platform access to third-party offerings. Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s price at $109,880.31, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion as of September 26, 2025. Bitcoin dominates the market at 57.76%, despite a 4.82% dip over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume amounted to $61.61 billion, marking an 11.66% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:55 UTC on…

Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:46
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013165-22.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1112+2.67%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000891+3.12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164989+5.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.10722-2.70%
Key Points:
  • Vanguard evaluates allowing client investment in third-party crypto ETFs.
  • Demand and regulatory shifts drive firm’s consideration.
  • No official Vanguard statement or action.

Vanguard is reportedly exploring options to allow client investments in select cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform, reflecting growing demand and a shifting regulatory climate.

This move underscores the increasing institutional acceptance of digital assets, potentially impacting market dynamics and asset inflows similar to past ETF introductions.

Historical Context and Expert Insights on Market Impact

The change could broaden access to crypto markets for Vanguard clients, aligning the company with competitors who have already integrated digital assets. However, the timeline and specific products involved remain uncertain.

Market reactions remain quiet in absence of an official statement from Vanguard’s CEO or executives. Yet, financial markets anticipate potential impacts on large-cap tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) if Vanguard follows similar pathways as other firms. As noted by Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard, “Vanguard will not copy competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs,” but did not rule out platform access to third-party offerings.

Market Data and Future Insights

Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility.

CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s price at $109,880.31, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion as of September 26, 2025. Bitcoin dominates the market at 57.76%, despite a 4.82% dip over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume amounted to $61.61 billion, marking an 11.66% decrease.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:55 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team, granting access to third-party crypto ETFs could lead to increased mainstream adoption and robust growth in market capital, potentially bolstering the legitimacy of digital assets. Regulatory shifts also provide a pathway for more significant financial industry integration.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/vanguard-explores-crypto-etf-access/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

The post Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell gave a speech justifying the Fed’s decision to push one rate cut today. Even though a cut took place as predicted, most leading cryptoassets began falling after a momentary price boost. Additionally, Powell directly addressed President Trump’s attempts to influence Fed policy, claiming that it didn’t impact today’s decisions. In previous speeches, he skirted around this elephant in the room. Sponsored Sponsored Powell’s FOMC Speech The FOMC just announced its decision to cut US interest rates, a highly-telegraphed move with substantial market implications. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, gave a speech to help explain this moderate decision. In his speech, Powell discussed several negative economic factors in the US right now, including dour Jobs Reports and inflation concerns. These contribute to a degree of fiscal uncertainty which led Powell to stick with his conservative instincts, leaving tools available for future action. “At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to lower the target range…by a quarter percentage point… and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. Changes to government policies continue to evolve, and their impacts on the economy remain uncertain,” he claimed. Crypto’s Muted Response The Fed is in a delicate position, balancing the concerns of inflation and employment. This conservative approach may help explain why crypto markets did not react much to Powell’s speech: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin, alongside the other leading cryptoassets, exhibited similar movements during the rate cuts and Powell’s speech. Although there were brief price spikes immediately after the announcement, subsequent drops ate these gains. BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and more all fell more than 1% since the Fed’s announcement. Breaking with Precedent However, Powell’s speech did differ from his previous statements in one key respect: he directly addressed claims that President Trump is attacking…
Threshold
T$0.01528+0.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.584+2.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,659.11+0.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:01
Partager
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0.3618+3.31%
Union
U$0.01055+6.03%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03592+0.55%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Partager
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4239+3.33%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02793+11.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.12312+2.03%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Bitcoin Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds at 96% — Best Altcoins to Buy Before $120K BTC Breakout