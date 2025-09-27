Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients

Key Points: Vanguard considers allowing cryptocurrency ETF access for brokerage clients.

Investor demand drives potential ETF access changes.

Regulatory shifts impact Vanguard’s strategic considerations.

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is reportedly planning to allow brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs, responding to increased demand for digital assets.

This potential shift could impact retail and institutional investments, boosting cryptocurrency market legitimacy amid evolving regulatory landscapes.

Vanguard Explores Cryptocurrency ETFs Amid Regulatory Changes

Vanguard, managing an asset portfolio valued at $10 trillion, is reportedly preparing to offer access to cryptocurrency ETFs for its brokerage clients. CEO Salim Ramji, known for his pivotal role in BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF success, is steering Vanguard’s potential shift towards digital assets.

The regulatory landscape regarding digital assets is evolving, as the SEC adopts a more open stance, enabling Vanguard to consider listing select third-party crypto ETFs. This openness reflects significant investor interest and indicates broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in institutional portfolios.

Although Vanguard’s leadership has not publicly affirmed any specific plans, the investment community is keenly watching. Salim Ramji previously indicated at a financial conference that third-party crypto ETF access remains a possibility. Investor forums are abuzz with discussions over potential positive shifts in asset inflows.

Bitcoin Price and ETF Moves Set Market Dynamics

Did you know? Widespread institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs began with BlackRock’s IBIT launch, which significantly influenced asset inflows and market sentiment, highlighting the potential positive impacts of new ETF offerings.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $109,383.88 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 57.82%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.91 billion, reflecting a short-term decline of 0.17% over the past day.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The possible move by Vanguard to allow access to crypto ETFs aligns with historical trends seen in BlackRock and Fidelity’s earlier expansions. This indicates potential wider adoption of cryptocurrencies, supported by regulatory progress and increased institutional backing, reflecting broader shifts in asset allocation strategies.