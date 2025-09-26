Vanguard explores crypto ETF access for US brokerage clients: Report

Key Takeaways

Vanguard is considering allowing US brokerage clients to access crypto ETFs, a change from their previous restrictive policy.

This move comes as other major firms, like Morgan Stanley and E*Trade, open access to direct crypto trading for clients.

Vanguard, the major asset management firm, is exploring allowing its US brokerage clients to access crypto ETFs, according to Crypto In America.

The potential move would mark a shift for Vanguard, which previously restricted client access to cryptocurrency investment products.

Other major firms have been expanding crypto access for their clients. Morgan Stanley partnered with Zerohash to enable E*Trade clients to trade Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana directly through traditional brokerage accounts, with rollout starting in the first half of 2026.