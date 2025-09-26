Vanguard eyes crypto ETF trading for brokerage clients in epic turnaround

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is considering offering access to crypto ETFs for its brokerage clients.

The $10 trillion asset behemoth has begun laying the groundwork, citing growing demand from clients.

Vanguard had until now taken a conservative approach, staying on the sidelines of the digital asset economy.

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset management firm, is reported to be considering allowing its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), according to Crypto In America journalist Eleanor Terrett.

Vanguard to let brokerage customers access crypto ETFs

The $10 trillion asset under management mutual fund entity is reportedly quietly preparing to offer access to spot crypto ETFs for brokerage customers, in response to rising demand amid a positively shifting regulatory environment.

According to an anonymous source quoted by Crypto In America, Vanguard is “being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024.”

The report adds that the asset management giant has no current plans to launch its own cryptocurrency products, but would allow brokerage clients to access selected spot ETFs. Details regarding the offering remain unknown.

Vanguard’s soft shift toward digital asset products comes at a time when regulators in the United States (US) have eased pressure on the cryptocurrency market, instead, focusing on clear regulations that ensure inclusivity, innovation and customer protection.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently approved a new listing framework for crypto ETFs, which is likely to lead to an increase in the number of related products in the coming months.

Bitcoin spot ETFs, which launched in January 2024, have a cumulative net inflow of $57 billion, with net assets averaging $144 billion as of Friday. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF is the largest in the US with a cumulative net inflow of $61 billion and total net assets of $84 billion.

On the other hand, Ethereum spot ETFs in the US boast a cumulative total net inflow of $13.27 billion, with net assets averaging $25.59 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA ETF is the largest, with a cumulative net inflow of $13.36 billion and total net assets of $25.59 billion.

