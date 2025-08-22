VeChain Earns Academic Nod in Study on Blockchain for Seafood Industry

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/22 17:05
RealLink
REAL$0.05109-0.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004834-0.96%
  • VeChain highlighted in academic study for seafood traceability, boosting transparency and trust across fragmented chains.
  • Blockchain-ERP integration shows stronger collaboration, fraud reduction, and real-world impact compared with ERP-only systems.

A 2025 academic study has given VeChain new recognition in the blockchain sector, spotlighting its application in seafood traceability. The research examined blockchain combined with ERP systems, showing how platforms such as VeChain are addressing supply chain transparency while strengthening collaboration in global trade.

The study, published in IEEE Access, analyzed 18 deployment scenarios for blockchain integration within supply networks. It concluded that blockchain-ERP combinations enhance traceability, visibility, and trust compared with ERP alone. These findings positioned VeChain among practical case examples with measurable real-world impact in the seafood industry.

Researchers stressed that blockchain offers strong advantages in food tracking by storing immutable records such as harvest dates, expiration periods, and product origins. These capabilities reduce fraud, secure cold chain monitoring, and provide authenticity checks, all of which are especially relevant for seafood supply networks.

Seafood Traceability and Blockchain Adoption

The paper mentioned: “VeChain’s platform is another example working with companies in the seafood industry to implement blockchain for seafood traceability.” Such a direct reference puts VeChain alongside key world pilots like Walmart and Carrefour, which are already employing blockchain for food safety and traceability initiatives.

Such inclusions are significant because seafood continues to be amongst the hardest industries in terms of traceability. Various actors from across oceans, ports, and distributors tend to cause opacity in the records. Through smart contract integration and decentralized verification, VeChain’s strategy provides certainty and consumer confidence across these fragmented chains.

Sebastian.vet, VeChain Ambassador, reinforced this point in his public statement, writing in X: 

It is in line with the conclusion of the research paper that blockchain guarantees timely and transparent reporting between trade partners.

Findings from the 2025 Comparative Analysis

The research not only put seafood in the spotlight. It examined the wider supply chain implications of blockchain, including how end-to-end visibility can reduce companies’ delays, verify, and increase trust across borders. Industry professionals noted that the implementation of blockchain facilitates higher levels of collaboration maturity than standalone ERP applications.

Notably, three deployment scenarios scored highest for real-time tracking and transparency. These scenarios, consisting of private, public, and consortium models of blockchain with full data sharing in transactions, were associated with maximum traceability advantages.

Further, the study indicated that blockchain systems will be particularly beneficial in make-to-order or engineered-to-order manufacturing settings. For example, in seafood, these are orders customized to the purchaser’s specifications that demand trustworthy track-and-trace of the origin and condition of the product.

For cross-border trade, the research predicted that blockchain would help create trust between foreign players who have no long-term connections. It was presented as a way to reduce conflict, to make customs procedures automatic, and to have more secure trade paths across borders.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.04654-1.85%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Partager
Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

PANews reported on June 28 that Moonshot launched the memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create, which allows users to mint Solana-based tokens by submitting images and paying the network initialization fee
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003546-5.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 09:17
Partager
Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy