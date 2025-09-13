VeChain Flips dApps Playbook With Launch of VeFounder

Launches VeFounder Program to Empower Web3 Builders with Operational Control and Eventual Ownership of Live dApps

VeChain, the leading real-world-application focused Layer 1 today announced the launch of the VeFounder Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to revolutionize the dApps economy with a top-down approach to unlock untapped growth opportunities.

The global dApps market has grown into a $40 billion ecosystem but its expansion is constrained by the challenges of early-stage development and the strains of often slow-paced initial adoption. VeChain, whose 4 million existing dApps users make it one of the largest ecosystems in the web3 community, has re-engineered this hurdle-ridden process with the help of several third-party technical and business experts such as BCG, to remove friction from creating real-world applications.

The VeFounder program offers builders in the web3 space ready-made dApps with the chance to take full ownership, including the product intellectual property, and treasury, once they hit 100,000 users. Through collaboration with BCG, the program combines VeChain’s proven blockchain infrastructure with BCG’s industry insights to establish a new model for launching and scaling businesses, with real-world utility at its core.

As of today, VeChain is inviting individuals and teams to apply to become VeFounders to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Selected participants will gain immediate operational control of working dApps within VeChain’s ecosystems and they’re invited to develop the user base to unlock full-control.

This structure provides an unprecedented pathway for Web3 founders to build on proven traction, existing user bases, and ecosystem support from day one. By combining BCG’s deep industry insights with VeChain’s leading tech platform, this collaboration brings the VeFounder program to launch readiness.

VeFounders will receive comprehensive support to guide their journey, in addition to operational control. The program offers access to working dApps with real-world utility and user engagement, operational guidance and best practices from VeChain’s team, and technical tools to optimize product growth and development. They will also earn $B3TR token rewards based on usage and performance, gain visibility as public Web3 founders within VeChain’s ecosystem, and benefit from long-term upside through shared success and ownership milestones.

Three Real-World dApps Ready at Launch

The VeFounder Program launches with three ready-to-scale dApps that target pressing societal challenges such as sustainability, nutrition, and food waste:

TrashDash: Encourages recycling and composting by rewarding users in $B3TR tokens for uploading photo proof of environmentally friendly actions.

BiteGram: Provides nutrition insights and incentivizes users to upload photos of healthy meals in exchange for token rewards.

Bye Bye Bites: Helps reduce food waste by rewarding consumers for purchasing nearly expired grocery items that would otherwise go to waste.

Each of these dApps is fully functional and designed to support meaningful, measurable real-world impact.

“The VeFounder Program redefines what it means to be a Web3 builder,” said X, X[3] at VeChain. “Instead of starting from zero, founders can take the reins of real, working dApps with active users, proven utility, and the full backing of our ecosystem. This is about accelerating impact, giving innovators the tools, community, and eventual ownership to scale solutions that matter in the real world.”

“We are excited to see VeChain launch the VeFounder program, and to partner with VeChain as they onboard a new generation of leaders to Web3 applications”, said BCG. “VeChain continues setting an example for leading layer-1 ecosystems are leveraging blockchain technologies for real-world use cases”

By equipping builders with ready-made solutions and a clear path to ownership, VeChain aims to foster a new wave of Web3 leaders who will scale impactful applications globally and shape the future of decentralized innovation.

How to Join the VeFounder Program

Applications for the VeFounder Program are now open. Prospective participants can apply through the official form.

About VeChain

Founded in 2015, VeChain is a general-purpose, adoption-focused blockchain platform built to drive mass adoption for Web3, while rewarding positive social and environmental actions in the real-world. Its energy-efficient blockchain, VeChainThor, provides scalable, low-cost infrastructure for developers and businesses to build applications without requiring deep technical expertise. Having proven its model through global partnerships with UFC, BCG, and Walmart, and with over 2 million users engaging in VeBetter-powered apps, VeChain is driving a retail-first adoption strategy, making blockchain accessible, impactful, and rewarding for everyday users.

For grants, resources and more, visit vechain.org.