VeChain gains academic recognition in a 2025 study for an energy-efficient Proof-of-Authority model supporting ESG.

Strong transaction capacity, regulatory suitability, and enterprise traceability boost its credibility in sustainable U.S. finance.

A new academic study released in 2025 on blockchain-enabled ESG reporting in U.S. financial markets has given VeChain strong recognition. The report identifies its Proof of Authority (PoA) model as a practical example of how blockchain can meet sustainable finance needs.

The study noted VeChain’s ability to maintain high transaction capacity while consuming very little energy compared to other consensus systems. It also underlined the model’s suitability in meeting regulatory expectations, which is a growing requirement for financial institutions engaged in ESG compliance.

VeChain was mentioned in the report along with Quorum networks. Both were cited to exemplify PoA-based solutions that can produce consistent outputs without resource wastage. This ranking puts Vechain into an exclusive list of networks that are noted for regulatory readiness and practical sustainability.

VeChain Listed With Quorum in ESG Use

The mention of VeChain comes when U.S. financial market interest in ESG reporting grows. Regulators have been demanding effective and clear reporting mechanisms, and blockchain is considered a potential instrument to guarantee data credibility.

The network’s expertise in enterprise traceability has been linked to its capability in ESG reporting. Supply chain tracking, which is already a key feature of the Vechain, supports the requirements of the sustainability disclosures, where accuracy is the biggest concern.

In a post on X, Ambassador Sebastian.vet stressed the recognition. He stated:

Efficiency Plus Compliance Driving VeChain’s Growth

The 2025 research isn’t restricted to theoretical evaluation. It puts VeChain into the real-world ESG challenges where the reporting systems should function on a large scale without energy waste. This focus fortifies its credibility when blockchain comes under criticism over environmental concerns.

With ESG data becoming mandatory for more U.S. institutions, the acknowledgment of VeChain’s model adds visibility for its role in sustainable finance. Analysts have been searching for blockchain systems that can meet compliance while avoiding the energy debates tied to Proof-of-Work networks.

Sebastian.vet further pointed out that,

The recognition sets it apart by combining energy efficiency with regulatory readiness. While many networks push technical claims, academic research citing offers external validation. This supports its continuing relevance in discussions about blockchain’s contribution to sustainable reporting practices in U.S. markets.

Currently, VeChain’s token VET stands at $0.025, reflecting a 2.04% rise in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has expanded sharply by 244.49%, reaching $177.05 million. Sebastian has projected that VET may rise to $1, as CNF reported in the recent article.

]]>