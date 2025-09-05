VeChain Launches 5.4B VTHO Rewards Program for $VET Stakers Before Hayabusa Upgrade

VeChain launches 5.48B VTHO staking incentive until Dec 2025, boosting rewards and engagement.

Hayabusa upgrade cutting passive issuance and driving stronger institutional appeal.

VeChain has introduced an early incentive pool worth 5.48 billion VTHO tokens, set to run until December 2025. The program rewards those who stake VET on the Stargate platform, offering time-limited bonuses ahead of the Hayabusa upgrade.

Stargate allows VET holders to stake and generate VTHO, which powers network transactions. This system is not new, but the mechanics have been adjusted to strengthen long-term engagement. Longer staking periods now bring higher multipliers, while VTHO yields improve the longer tokens remain locked.

The reward model reinforces VeChain’s dual-token structure, where VET functions as a store of value and VTHO serves as the gas token. The upgrade removes passive VTHO issuance for all non-stakers, redirecting rewards to active participants only.

VeChain Renaissance Strategy Targets Enterprise Utility

This adjustment forms part of VeChain’s broader Renaissance strategy, designed to make the network more utility-focused and appealing to enterprises. The approach reduces reliance on speculative cycles by aligning incentives toward consistency and sustainability.

The Hayabusa upgrade, set for December 2025, will formalize this change. At that point, generated VTHO will only be allocated to stakers, while 100% of base fees will continue to be burned, contributing to supply reduction.

An X user described the redistribution of VTHO as “a solid shift” that could increase utility and bring potential upside as the ecosystem develops. This aligns with expectations that deflationary pressure will intensify after the upgrade.

The Hayabusa Upgrade matches VeChain’s MiCAR (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) compliance, achieved in early 2025. This compliance allows access to European markets, where institutional use is growing. Partnerships with custody firms such as BitGo and liquidity providers like Crypto.com strengthen the platform’s appeal to institutions.

Bitpanda states that global economic trends also support VET adoption. With inflation expected to fall from 6.7% in 2023 to 4.3% in 2025, investors are turning to yield-generating assets.

VeWorld v2.4.0 Boosts VET Growth Outlook

Additionally, in a recent update, CNF reported that VeChain released VeWorld v2.4.0, a big improvement to its wallet. The update added a redesigned interface, simplified browsing, app previews, and enhanced discoverability. It is viewed as a significant step toward the platform’s goal of making VeWorld a “Super App” for real-world usage.

Currently, VET is trading near $0.023, up 1.04% in the past day. A double-bottom pattern has formed around $0.024–$0.025. Analysts see $0.0285 as immediate resistance, while a move above $0.03 could push it toward $0.12. Past Q4 trends have often supported price gains, adding to optimism for the token.

