VeChain Launches 5.4B VTHO Rewards Program for $VET Stakers Before Hayabusa Upgrade

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/05 20:55
VeChain
VET$0.02338+0.73%
VeThor Token
VTHO$0.001814+0.77%
  • VeChain launches 5.48B VTHO staking incentive until Dec 2025, boosting rewards and engagement.
  • Hayabusa upgrade cutting passive issuance and driving stronger institutional appeal.

VeChain has introduced an early incentive pool worth 5.48 billion VTHO tokens, set to run until December 2025. The program rewards those who stake VET on the Stargate platform, offering time-limited bonuses ahead of the Hayabusa upgrade.

Stargate allows VET holders to stake and generate VTHO, which powers network transactions. This system is not new, but the mechanics have been adjusted to strengthen long-term engagement. Longer staking periods now bring higher multipliers, while VTHO yields improve the longer tokens remain locked.

The reward model reinforces VeChain’s dual-token structure, where VET functions as a store of value and VTHO serves as the gas token. The upgrade removes passive VTHO issuance for all non-stakers, redirecting rewards to active participants only.

VeChain Renaissance Strategy Targets Enterprise Utility

This adjustment forms part of VeChain’s broader Renaissance strategy, designed to make the network more utility-focused and appealing to enterprises. The approach reduces reliance on speculative cycles by aligning incentives toward consistency and sustainability.

The Hayabusa upgrade, set for December 2025, will formalize this change. At that point, generated VTHO will only be allocated to stakers, while 100% of base fees will continue to be burned, contributing to supply reduction.

An X user described the redistribution of VTHO as “a solid shift” that could increase utility and bring potential upside as the ecosystem develops. This aligns with expectations that deflationary pressure will intensify after the upgrade.

The Hayabusa Upgrade matches VeChain’s MiCAR (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) compliance, achieved in early 2025. This compliance allows access to European markets, where institutional use is growing. Partnerships with custody firms such as BitGo and liquidity providers like Crypto.com strengthen the platform’s appeal to institutions.

Bitpanda states that global economic trends also support VET adoption. With inflation expected to fall from 6.7% in 2023 to 4.3% in 2025, investors are turning to yield-generating assets.

VeWorld v2.4.0 Boosts VET Growth Outlook

Additionally, in a recent update, CNF reported that VeChain released VeWorld v2.4.0, a big improvement to its wallet. The update added a redesigned interface, simplified browsing, app previews, and enhanced discoverability. It is viewed as a significant step toward the platform’s goal of making VeWorld a “Super App” for real-world usage.

Currently, VET is trading near $0.023, up 1.04% in the past day. A double-bottom pattern has formed around $0.024–$0.025. Analysts see $0.0285 as immediate resistance, while a move above $0.03 could push it toward $0.12. Past Q4 trends have often supported price gains, adding to optimism for the token.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets. The crypto market slumped 4% overall
Solana
SOL$203.11-0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21416+0.94%
Ethereum
ETH$4,278-0.52%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/06/13 16:44
Partager
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Partager
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Partager
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015591-7.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV