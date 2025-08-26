VeChain Price Prediction: VET $0.022 Support Could Trigger 800% Upside

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/26 04:30
Capverse
CAP$0.06613-0.01%
VeChain
VET$0.02424-6.98%
Tronweekly image 100
  • VeChain maintains strong price support even as the broader crypto market faces declines.
  • Key support levels are at $0.024 and $0.022, while resistance targets $0.032 and higher.
  • Crypto.com’s partnership with the VeChain Foundation boosts institutional adoption and custody solutions.

VeChain (VET) is defying the volatile trend felt in the cryptocurrency market by showing strong price support despite the precipitous declines suffered by Bitcoin and other large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Currently, the price of VET stands at $0.02587. The 24-hour volume is $179.54 million, 237% higher than over the past 24 hours. The market cap of the token is $2.22 billion, evidence of resilient investor demand amidst an overall market dip.

ANYlcfCSUeyytMrls1Swb Aa1ivwltQ5ebHMvXAO39srDovwllF1HgIjD5OTPgBMl7ImP Gp6quozBSxBv3m KEXKspVcpwaDAmnZzb5YngO M7zV3YEGX354AuaRXiKBYIlP6Ee MR4Qq4CmwnyMPo

Source: CoinMarketcap

Also Read: Can VeChain (VET) Break $0.0283? Price Prediction Signals $0.032 Ahead

VeChain Could Kickstart an 800% Upside Rally

Technically, VET is maintaining important support levels. Primary support is near $0.024, supported by recent consolidation, and stronger midterm support is near $0.022, serving as a psychological floor to the market.

On the other hand, VET faces the first resistance level of $0.032 before rising to meet a stronger target near $0.25315, observed by crypto analyst Javon Marks. Marks observed that the recent breakout by VET from the previously strong resistance level may trigger an upside rally by 800% or even more and may signal the early start of an important bull run.

ANYlcfAkxbBtmpyScVJTyDVI3

Source: X

The spike in trading volume shows increasing market interest and liquidity that tends to foreshadow wider moves on the price. The dual-token nature of VET (value transfer VET and transaction fees VTHO) offers an unusual framework that stabilizes costs, maximizes security, and facilitates deflationary dynamics to encourage more sustainable moves on the price.

Institutional Developments Fuel Confidence

Also contributing to the positive sentiment was the news that Crypto.com had just collaborated with the VeChain Foundation to offer safe custody support for VET and VTHO. Crypto.com Custody provides institutions with insured, regulated, institutional-grade storage featuring multi-user permissions and customizable governance to keep VeChain tokens safe to store, manage, and transact.

“Digital asset institutions require custody solutions that prioritize security and liquidity,” said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com. VeChain CEO Sunny Lu added that this partnership will accelerate both institutional adoption and mainstream use through Crypto.com’s robust infrastructure.

Also Read: VeChain Price Analysis: VET Aims for $0.03400 as Buyers Defend Key Support

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-0.62%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-1.71%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 11:19
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5123-9.56%
Pi Network
PI$0.33643-3.69%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup