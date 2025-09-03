VeChain Unveils Hayabusa Devnet to Power Future Tokenomics and Consensus Evolution

Hayabusa Devnet is now live with new ways to stake VET and earn rewards while keeping the VeChain network safe.

VeChain plans to launch Hayabusa on mainnet in December 2025 and add features to connect with other blockchains in 2026.

VeChain has started the Hayabusa Devnet, a new stage in its plan to improve its blockchain. The update brings fresh rules for token rewards and a new way of reaching consensus. The project is live for testing as the team looks toward a mainnet launch by the end of 2025.

Hayabusa Devnet Marks Major Change for VeChain

As we reported last week, Hayabusa, the second stage of VeChain’s 2025 roadmap, kicked off following community approval. Notably, the Hayabusa Devnet introduces important updates to how the VeChainThor blockchain works.

One of the biggest changes is the move from Proof of Authority (PoA) to Delegated Proof of Stake (PoS). According to the update, in this system, VET holders, known as Delegators, can add their tokens to a pool managed by Validators. The Validators then produce blocks and share rewards with Delegators.

Validators need to hold at least 25 million VET as collateral. Rewards are shared with a 30% cut for Validators and 70% for Delegators. This setup allows more people to play a role in the security of the network. It also gives Delegators a direct way to earn from their tokens while supporting the system.

Another update concerns the way VTHO is created. As highlighted in our previous article, before now, VTHO was issued at a fixed rate each day. With the Hayabusa Devnet, VTHO will instead be tied to the amount of VET staked. This change comes from two proposals, VIP-253 and VIP-254.

It is important to add that by linking token creation to staking, the network reduces inflation and strengthens economic security. The goal is to make the system fairer and to give real value to those who are active in securing the chain.

Roadmap Ahead for VeChain

It is worth mentioning that the Hayabusa Devnet is only the first step. After some time for testing, the project will move to a public testnet. The mainnet is expected by December 2025. VeChain says this process will give users and developers a chance to try the system early and share feedback that can improve the launch.

Looking beyond 2025, VeChain plans to begin the Interstellar Phase in 2026. At that stage, the network will add JSON RPC, which will allow cross-chain connections. This will open the VeChainThor blockchain to more uses and stronger links with other projects.

For now, the call is for builders and the community to test the Hayabusa Devnet. Their input will help refine the system as VeChain moves closer to its next phase.

In related news, CNF reported that a 2025 study recognised VeChain for its use in tracking seafood, showing how it helps make supply chains clearer and supports global trade. Additionally, discussions about VET reaching $1 have resurfaced in the market.

As discussed earlier, VeChain ambassador Sebastian.vet compared VET’s growth to ADA, noting a $72 billion market cap at current supply, below ADA’s $95 billion peak in 2021. At press time, VET trades at $0.02382, up 0.74% in 24 hours.

]]>