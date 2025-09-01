VeChain (VET) Gains European Spotlight With Valour SEK ETP Listing in Sweden

VeChain ETP puts the limelight again on its enterprise-focused blockchain, featuring a dual-token system (VET and VTHO) and Proof-of-Authority consensus.

VET price trades near $0.25 with a 28% daily volume surge, supported by Q3 momentum and historically strong Q4 performance.

Oracle service provider VeChain has been gaining major traction in Europe, with the recent launch of the exchange-traded product (ETP) from Valour. Its native cryptocurrency VET, continues to flirt with around $0.25, with its daily trading volume surging by 28% to $47.8 million. This launch of the VeChain ETP provides institutional exposure to the VET altcoin.

Valour Launches VeChain Exchange-Traded Product

Valour has introduced an exchange-traded product (ETP) that tracks the price of VeChain’s native token, VET. VeChain operates on its own blockchain, VeChainThor, which is designed for enterprise applications such as supply chain tracking, product verification, and real-time data sharing.

Valour, one of Europe’s leading digital asset issuers, has expanded its product lineup by adding VeChain (VET) to its exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm manages over $700 million in assets across ETPs and already offers products tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano. Its distribution network spans funds, pension schemes, and retail brokers. The inclusion of VeChain signals growing institutional confidence in VET as an investable asset.

The network features a dual-token system: VET, which represents value, and VTHO, used to cover transaction costs. This structure aims to maintain stable and predictable fees. VeChain utilizes a Proof-of-Authority consensus mechanism with approved validators to ensure speed, efficiency, and low energy consumption.

Additionally, VeChain offers enterprise tools like ToolChain to simplify blockchain adoption for businesses. Furthermore, the oracle service provider is taking key measures for greater institutional participation and adoption.

As reported last month, Crypto.com has partnered with the VeChain Foundation to offer custody support for VeChain (VET) and VeThor (VTHO), enhancing security for institutional clients. The integration will give enterprises and high-net-worth individuals access to Crypto.com’s regulated custody platform.

VET Price Performance for Q4

VET, the native cryptocurrency of VeChain, has seen gained strong momentum during the third quarter this year. With the network fundamentals gaining strength, the oracle services provider could lead the altcoins season, as mentioned in our previous report.

Historically, Q4 has delivered strong gains for $VET outside major bear markets. In 2023 and 2024, VeChain ended Q4 up 98.3% and 77.3%, helping counter mid-year declines. With Q3 momentum and typical Q4 tailwinds, VeChain now moves into the next phase with favorable seasonal trends.

Source: OCT Trades

Furthermore, during Q4, the network will see the implementation of the Hayabusa upgrade. VeChain has now confirmed via X that the community has approved the upgrade, which is scheduled to go live in early September. If the rollout proceeds as planned, the mainnet launch is expected by the end of December 2025.

