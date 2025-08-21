Venice launches DIEM tokens as tradeable AI compute asset for VVV holders

Key Takeaways

  • Each DIEM token provides perpetual $1 per day API credit, making AI compute ownable and transferable.
  • DIEM can only be minted by locking VVV, reinforcing its role as the foundation of Venice’s AI economy.

Venice has unveiled DIEM, a new token designed to transform AI compute into a tradeable, perpetual asset. Launched in May 2024 as a privacy-first AI platform founded by Bitcoin OG Erik Voorhees, Venice provides API access to advanced text and image models.

Each DIEM represents tokenized inference power that grants its holder $1 worth of daily API credit, forever. Unlike traditional models where compute is rented, DIEM enables ownership of AI access, making it transferable and programmable.

Minting DIEM is exclusive to VVV holders, who lock their staked VVV (sVVV) to generate the new tokens. While locked, stakers continue to earn 80 percent of VVV’s usual yield, ensuring that token holders benefit both from staking returns and from creating tradeable AI compute assets. DIEM tokens can be staked for API access, traded on Base-based exchanges such as Aerodrome, or burned to unlock the original VVV.

The system opens new economic models around AI compute. Developers gain guaranteed access to private, uncensored inference through Venice integrations with tools like Cursor and VSCode.

Applications can integrate compute costs directly into tokenomics, while DeFi protocols and DAOs may collateralize or distribute compute resources. The minting algorithm ensures sustainable growth, with the mint rate adjusting dynamically based on supply.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/askvenice-diem-onchain-ai-compute-base/

