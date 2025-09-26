Venmo Rolls Out Ultimate Penn State Debit Card and Fan Experience

Venmo teams up with Penn State QB Drew Allar for a new NIL partnership.

Special edition debit cards unlock exclusive perks for students and fans.

Venmo Hall brings gameday fan experiences to campuses nationwide.

Venmo has officially added Penn State to its growing lineup of college-branded debit cards, unveiling a new partnership with quarterback Drew Allar. The Penn State Venmo Debit Mastercard gives students, alumni, and fans a way to show school pride while earning rewards on everyday purchases.

The card is already available at several Big Ten schools, including Michigan State, Rutgers, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. The University of Washington is also expected to join the program soon. Venmo’s move aligns with the rising trend of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals that connect athletes with brands, while also offering fans benefits that extend beyond game days.

Among the card perks are a free 12-month trial of Perplexity Pro, a 40% discount on a Big Ten Plus annual subscription, and up to 15% cash back with major partners like ESPN, Fanatics, and ASOS. These incentives are designed to fit seamlessly into student life and college sports culture.

Drew Allar Becomes Face of Venmo Partnership

For Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, the deal is about something greater than a single-brand sponsorship. Fresh off his junior campaign, Allar will serve as the face of the new card and make use of the platform to speak directly to fans and engage in community initiatives.

His Venmo deal is one such example of a wider trend whereby NIL revenue is put into personal business initiatives, team support efforts, and community projects.

Allar becomes one among other athletes, such as Sam Leavitt, NiJaree Canady, and Olivia Miles, to front Venmo’s expansion into younger generations through relatable personalities. Through capitalizing on excitement about college sports, Venmo not only becomes a financial platform but also a lifestyle brand.

Venmo Hall Expands Fan Experiences

The Penn State card launch coincides with the Venmo Hall opening, one of the new gameday fan experiences that will travel throughout college campuses this season. The launch event will take place at Penn State’s “White Out” game against the University of Oregon.

Set at Champs Bar in State College, the two-day event will feature watch parties, exclusive merchandise, meet-and-greets, and a special live concert by DJ duo Two Friends. Venmo Debit Card holders will get special access to things like game tickets and gameday essentials.

Once it’s made its Penn State appearance, Venmo Hall will make appearances at Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers, and other high-profile events. The initiative is backed by a full media launch, from in-stadium promotion to streaming and social media, reflecting Venmo’s movement toward greater integration with student and fan culture.

