Venture Capital game has changed due to market maturation — VC exec

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/01 02:29
Venture capital firms are now investing in established projects with clear and predictable revenue generation models over early-stage tech.

Venture capital (VC) firms have become much more selective with the crypto projects they invest in, representing a shift from the previous cycle due to market maturation, according to Eva Oberholzer, the chief investment officer at VC firm Ajna Capital. 

“It's harder because we have reached a different stage in crypto, similar to every cycle we have seen for other technologies in the past,” Oberholzer told Cointelegraph.

She added that market maturation has slowed down pre-seed investing, as VCs pivot their attention to established projects with clear business models. Oberholzer said:

