Modern economies in advanced nations are rapidly shifting towards a digital, internet-driven landscape dominated by technology giants and decentralized platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase executive and author of “The Network State.” “The traditional economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan asserted in a recent post on X. He shared [...]Modern economies in advanced nations are rapidly shifting towards a digital, internet-driven landscape dominated by technology giants and decentralized platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase executive and author of “The Network State.” “The traditional economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan asserted in a recent post on X. He shared [...]

Venture Capitalist: The World Is Going Internet-First—Here’s What You Need to Know

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/22 04:39
SphereX
HERE$0,00022-7,94%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0,000241+28,46%
Venture Capitalist: The World Is Going Internet-first—here's What You Need To Know

Modern economies in advanced nations are rapidly shifting towards a digital, internet-driven landscape dominated by technology giants and decentralized platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase executive and author of “The Network State.”

“The traditional economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan asserted in a recent post on X. He shared a compelling chart highlighting the stark divergence in stock performance: while the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks—comprising Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla—are experiencing exponential growth, the rest of the S&P 500 has seen relatively stagnant performance since 2005.

Cryptocurrencies, Technology, Economy, Stocks, Borderless Technology, S&P 500Magnificent Seven tech stock performance versus the remaining 493 companies in the S&P 500 index. Source: Balaji Srinivasan

The S&P 500, a key gauge of U.S. economic health, tracks the performance of the top 500 companies by market capitalization. Srinivasan emphasized that since the 2008 financial crisis, our financial dealings—transactions and communications—have migrated online, foreshadowing a future where entire communities, cities, and even governments operate on internet-based platforms. “The world is becoming Internet-First,” he said.

The legendary tech stocks within the Magnificent Seven include industry leaders: Apple and Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. These giants exemplify how technology and internet companies are reshaping the landscape of the U.S. stock market, reflecting the broader trend of technology-driven wealth concentration.

Cryptocurrencies, Technology, Economy, Stocks, Borderless Technology, S&P 500Technology and internet stocks dominate the US stock market. Source: TradingView

Srinivasan has been a prominent voice in the discussion around “Network States”—distributed online communities he predicts will eventually replace traditional nation-states. These digital-constructed entities will rely on internet-native cryptocurrencies, marking a revolutionary shift comparable to the transition from agrarian societies to industrial economies during the Industrial Revolution.

As the crypto ecosystem matures, blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are increasingly integral to this transition, embodying a new form of digital sovereignty and economic independence.

Disruption of Legacy Systems by Blockchain and AI

Conventional financial systems and government agencies have historically been slow to adopt innovative technologies. Nonetheless, U.S. regulators are now actively exploring the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize markets.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement in September, proposing a transition to 24/7 capital markets—facilitating round-the-clock trading aligned with the global crypto markets. Additionally, the government has engaged oracle providers such as Pyth Network and Chainlink to publish economic data on-chain, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability.

This push toward digital infrastructure signifies a broader paradigm shift where blockchain and AI technologies are poised to reshape finance and governance, fostering a more dynamic, transparent, and interconnected financial landscape.

This article was originally published as Venture Capitalist: The World Is Going Internet-First—Here’s What You Need to Know on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0,1134-6,17%
CROSS
CROSS$0,26617+8,06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01326-4,05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
GAINS
GAINS$0,02501+0,96%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:29
Partager
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0,03513+0,42%
Threshold
T$0,01622-2,99%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0,0002558--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers