Venus Protocol Implements Emergency Measures After Phishing Attack

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 05:45
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202368-1.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.0697-0.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001618+3.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+5.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017203+3.05%
Key Points:
  • Venus Protocol launches emergency recovery after $27 million phishing incident.
  • Attack involved wallet token approvals without a protocol breach.
  • Security reviews and partial protocol recovery are underway.

Venus Protocol faced a $27 million security incident on September 2, 2025, after users lost funds in a phishing attack, prompting immediate safety measures and a governance vote for recovery.

This incident highlights vulnerabilities in DeFi user interactions, impacting market confidence as governance tokens saw a downturn, underscoring the necessity for improved user security measures.

Venus Protocol’s $27 Million Phishing Attack Response

Venus Protocol announced swift action after a phishing attack led to a substantial $27 million loss. Emergency recovery actions commenced with adjustments to partially reactivate the protocol. Bold steps include forced liquidation of the attacker’s wallet.

Significant measures include a temporary pause and a proposed partial recovery within five hours, aiming to secure the platform. The protocol will continue its full restoration once comprehensive security reviews are concluded.

Industry observers underline the swift and comprehensive response from Venus Protocol team.

DeFi Security Risks: Analysis and Market Effects

Did you know? Phishing attacks on similar DeFi platforms have underscored the necessity for enhanced wallet-level security, a fact now underscored by Venus Protocol’s response.

Venus USDT (vUSDT) observed a price of $0.03, with a market cap of $324 million, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Notably, in the past 90 days, the token showed a robust 99.73% increase. However, trading volume remained static with 0% change, reflecting potential stabilization amidst volatile market conditions.



Venus USDT(vUSDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:40 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu suggest the attack brings attention to the critical interplay between user security and DeFi platforms. Future outcomes could involve tighter regulations and improved user education to mitigate similar vulnerabilities.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/venus-protocol-emergency-recovery-measures/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.07+1.05%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Partager
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02146-0.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419+1.65%
MAY
MAY$0.04286+0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Partager
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+50.41%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06123+2.78%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges