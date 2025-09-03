Venus Protocol Recovers Stolen Funds but Raises Another Risk

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 15:58
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14728+2.63%
Binance Coin
BNB$853.83+0.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09963+3.12%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017737+5.33%

Key Insights:

  • Venus Protocol clawed back $13.5 million after a whale was hacked, using forced liquidation.
  • Recovery showed funds could be saved, but also revealed that Venus can directly intervene.
  • Debate grows: Is Venus Protocol truly decentralized if it can pause and take control?

Venus Protocol, a lending platform on BNB Chain, has brought back stolen funds. A whale lost about $13.5 million on Sept 2, 2025, in a phishing attack. Services were paused right after to stop more damage.

Now, Venus has stated all services are back online. The lost funds were taken back through a special process called force liquidation. This means the hacker’s loans were closed, and the tokens locked as safety measures were seized.

The recovery helped save the whale, but it also raised a new question about how much control Venus has over user funds.

How the Venus Protocol Recovery Worked?

The crypto hack yesterday did not break Venus Protocol’s smart contracts. Instead, the hacker tricked the whale’s wallet setup. The attacker replaced one normal action with another hidden action. That gave them power over the whale’s funds.

Venus Protocol used force liquidation to undo the damage. In simple words, when users borrow on Venus, they must lock tokens as security. If they fail to pay, or if something goes wrong, those tokens can be sold or seized.

Venus Protocol Announces Resumption Of Services | Source: X

That is what happened to the hacker. Venus closed their loan, sold the safety tokens, and got back the stolen funds.

On-chain data shows the Venus Liquidator address received more than $325,000 in USDC, $901,000 in USDT, plus wrapped ETH and FUSD. These amounts came from the hacker’s locked assets.

Venus Protocol Recovering Funds Via Forced Liquidations | Source: X

Investigators also noted that some of the gas fees came from Monero (XMR) exchanges, a method often linked to North Korean hacking groups. That background made the attack even more concerning.

The method worked this time. But it also showed that Venus can step in directly, which many say goes against the full idea of decentralization.

Venus Protocol Services Back Online, but Not Everyone Is Happy

Venus Protocol said all actions, like withdrawals, repayments, and liquidations, are now working again. The team explained they had to pause yesterday to stop the hacker from taking more.

The quick recovery made some users happy. But others raised concerns. Many on social media asked, “If Venus can pause and take over positions, is it truly decentralized?” Others joked about “forced liquidation,” showing how much control the platform holds.

Community Connects The Measure To Centralization | Source: X

This split shows the core issue. DeFi is built on the idea that code rules everything. But real-world hacks force teams to act, and those actions often look more centralized than people expect.

What It Means for DeFi Going Forward?

The stolen funds from Venus Protocol are back, and the whale is safe. Still, the incident shows bigger lessons.

First, even strong setups like hardware wallets are not always safe. If the linked browser extension or computer is tricked, the wallet can still be misused.

Second, recovery by force liquidation highlights both power and weakness. It saved funds this time. But it also showed that protocols can override positions when needed. That makes people question if these systems are as hands-off as promised.

Finally, this case sets an example for other platforms. Do they pause and act to protect users? Or do they stay hands-off and let losses happen? Venus Protocol chose to act.

The stolen funds may be back, but the question about how much control DeFi teams hold is not going away.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/03/venus-protocol-recovers-stolen-funds-but-raises-another-risk/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.56+1.33%
Everscale
EVER$0.00983+4.02%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

PANews reported on September 3rd that Swedish listed company H100 Group announced it had purchased an additional 47.16 Bitcoins at an average price of approximately SEK 1,058,103 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56 Bitcoins. The company stated that it had reached the first 1,000 Bitcoin milestone and would continue to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 18:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

HIVE Digital Technologies Completes Phase 2 of Its Yguazú Project in Paraguay Reaching 18 EH/s, Producing 8 Bitcoin per Day from Hydroelectric Power