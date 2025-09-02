Venus Protocol Suspends Services After User’s $13.5M Phishing Loss

2025/09/02 22:04
DeFi
TLDR

  • A Venus Protocol user lost $13.5M in a phishing attack, with no flaw found in the protocol.

  • Venus Protocol paused operations for security reviews after the $13.5M loss.

  • The attack highlights risks in DeFi, where phishing schemes trick users into revealing sensitive info.

  • Venus Protocol’s response shows that phishing remains a significant threat in decentralized finance.

A user of Venus Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform, lost $13.5 million worth of crypto after falling victim to a phishing scam. The phishing attack targeted the user by tricking them into approving a malicious transaction, granting the attacker unauthorized access to the user’s assets. This incident has drawn attention to the ongoing risks associated with DeFi platforms, especially as phishing scams continue to increase in sophistication.

The blockchain security firm PeckShield initially reported the loss as $27 million, but later corrected the amount to $13.5 million, after accounting for the user’s debt position. The attacker stole stablecoins and wrapped assets from the compromised account, draining the funds in a single malicious transaction.

Venus Protocol Suspends Services for Security Review

In response to the attack, Venus Protocol paused its services to conduct a thorough security review. The platform reassured its users that there was no flaw in its smart contracts, with the attack being solely attributed to a user-side mistake. Venus confirmed that the user had approved the malicious transaction, allowing the attacker to drain the account.

The platform’s decision to pause operations temporarily shows its commitment to reviewing and improving security measures, despite confirming that the issue was not a protocol vulnerability. Venus assured the community that it would keep users updated as the investigation progressed.

Phishing Attacks Continue to Target DeFi Users

The Venus Protocol phishing attack adds to the growing list of crypto-related security breaches. As the DeFi space expands, so does the number of malicious attempts to steal funds from unsuspecting users. On the same day as the Venus incident, the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token was targeted by a known phishing exploit, resulting in similar losses for some of its tokenholders.

Additionally, the Bunni decentralized exchange (DEX) suffered an exploit that drained $2.3 million from its liquidity pools.

Phishing scams, in which attackers impersonate legitimate platforms to trick users into revealing sensitive information, continue to pose a significant threat to DeFi participants. Blockchain experts emphasize the importance of implementing strong security practices, such as regularly revoking permissions for token approvals and avoiding unverified links.

Growing Threat of DeFi Exploits and Security Risks

As the decentralized finance space grows, so does the sophistication of phishing schemes. While DeFi protocols like Venus have security mechanisms in place, they cannot always prevent user errors or external threats. Security experts warn that even experienced DeFi users can fall victim to these types of attacks if they are not cautious about the permissions they grant or the links they click.

Blockchain security experts urge users to be vigilant and adopt best practices for avoiding phishing scams. These include using hardware wallets for more secure storage, regularly checking approved transactions, and staying cautious when clicking links from unfamiliar sources.

The post Venus Protocol Suspends Services After User’s $13.5M Phishing Loss appeared first on CoinCentral.

