Verb Technology Acquires $713 Million Tokens For TON Treasury

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 08:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.10201-2.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-0.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-3.00%
TONCOIN
TON$3.342+2.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021147-4.89%

Verb Technology, which is listed on Nasdaq and is preparing to rebrand as Ton Strategy Company, has announced a major expansion of its digital asset reserves. The company disclosed treasury assets totaling $780 million, including $713 million in Toncoin (TON) and $67 million in cash. This action further supports the newly proposed TON treasury strategy and aims to make the firm a pioneer among other institutions interested in the TON ecosystem. 

Verb Technology’s Strategic TON Treasury Acquisition

An official press release published today detailed Verb Technology’s purchase of TON worth $713, as well as $67M in cash, which it may use for additional treasury asset purchases. 

The announcement follows the company’s August 8 closing of a $558 million private placement. More than 110 institutional and crypto-native investors took part in the offering. Most of the proceeds were directed into the TON treasury, which will now serve as Verb’s primary reserve asset.

The firm’s management has set an ambitious target. Verb intends to hoard more than 5% of the total circulating Toncoin. Such a move would make the firm one of the most influential holders of The Open  Network’s native token TON. It also aims to increase its Toncoin holdings per share through reinvested cash flows, staking rewards, and measured use of capital markets.

By becoming the first publicly traded treasury reserve for TON, the company aims to strengthen the economic foundation of the blockchain, rather than merely holding tokens on its balance sheet. Manuel Stotz – Verb Technology’s Executive Chairman echoed the recent Toncoin purchase, noting; 

Toncoin Price Shows Signs of Stability

According to data by Coingecko, Toncoin (TON) is currently trading at $3.29, marking a slight 0.4% surge over the last 24 hours. Nevertheless, although TON rose slightly, the coin is still down by 4% and 6.5% over the past seven days and one month, respectively.

Source: Coingecko | Toncoin (TON) Price

However, the recent acquisition by Verb Technology may spur a short-term price rally as it highlights a strong belief in the coin. Often, institutional demand serves as a source of price stability or even rally. With the coin now seeing a shift in momentum, the Toncoin price might approach resistance at above $3.30. 

While the acquisition shows long-term optimism regarding the fundamentals of TON, investors will keep an eye on whether the move will spur a stronger Toncoin adoption as well as a price rally. 

coingape

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/nasdaq-listed-verb-technology-acquires-713-million-tokens-for-ton-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Is Britain about to fall behind the U.S. in the stablecoin race?
U
U$0.0133-22.80%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 08:00
Partager
Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

A Bitcoiner fell victim to a social engineering attack after being approached by impostors posing as hardware wallet support, losing 783 BTC worth $91 million. A Bitcoiner lost $91 million in a single transaction to a social engineering attack on Tuesday, with funds then sent to a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.The victim was deceived by impostors posing as crypto exchange and hardware wallet support, losing 783 Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction, ZachXBT said in an X post on Thursday.Blockchain data shows the theft occurred on Tuesday at 11:06 am UTC, and the exploiter started laundering the stolen funds a day later through the Bitcoin privacy-focused Wasabi Wallet to conceal the trail of the stolen funds, ZachXBT said. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,454.31-0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10201-3.28%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000019+90.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:38
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-4.48%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Cold Wallet’s 50x ROI Potential & 100% Cashback Rewards Outshine TRUMP Coin’s Political Hype & HBAR’s ETF Buzz in 2025!