Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Stock: Soars with $780M Crypto Treasury Pivot

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) shares are priced at $20.79, reflecting a daily increase of 0.34%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)

VERB Hits $780M Treasury Mark After Major Crypto Allocation

Verb Technology Company, soon to be known as Ton Strategy Company, reported treasury assets exceeding $780 million. This marks a new milestone following its aggressive acquisition of Toncoin and strategic cash positioning. The company confirmed the total includes $713 million in Toncoin and $67 million in cash reserves.

The announcement comes days after the firm concluded a $558 million private placement involving over 110 entities. Most of these funds have been directed into Toncoin, a cryptocurrency powering Telegram’s blockchain operations. The move aligns with VERB’s treasury strategy targeting blockchain infrastructure.

VERB extends its presence beyond traditional tech into digital asset-backed finance. This financial repositioning sets a precedent for firms seeking blockchain-linked treasury strategies.

$TON: VERB Establishes Major Position in Toncoin

VERB has now emerged as the largest publicly traded holder of Toncoin, solidifying its stake in the TON blockchain. The firm holds approximately $713 million worth of $TON, aiming to control over 5% of the coin’s circulating supply. The valuation used CoinMarketCap’s rate of $3.28 per TON as of August 20, 2025.

This strategic crypto accumulation enhances the Company’s involvement in network security and infrastructure on the TON blockchain. It also grants the Company long-term leverage in staking, governance, and ecosystem activity. By holding such a position, VERB integrates deeply into TON’s financial protocols.

This move benefits the TON ecosystem by increasing decentralization and liquidity while reinforcing validator support. VERB’s approach is not merely passive—it actively supports TON’s protocol layer. Through cash flow reinvestments and staking rewards, the Company seeks to expand its crypto holdings per share.

$67M in Cash Reserves Provide Stability

VERB maintains $67 million in cash for balance sheet resilience. This cash base allows operational flexibility as the firm shifts into blockchain-centric finance. It also cushions any volatility in the crypto market and supports reinvestment when needed.

With cash supporting core operations, the Company can capitalize on short-term opportunities without liquidating Toncoin holdings. Cash flow enables ongoing staking participation and ecosystem expansion. This dual approach strengthens financial discipline while anchoring growth in blockchain infrastructure.

By holding both digital and fiat reserves, VERB positions itself with a hybrid treasury strategy. This model aligns with institutional trends in blockchain finance and treasury diversification. The cash reserves serve as a key stabilizer while the company continues to execute its TON strategy.

Verb Technology Company’s transformation signals a new approach to public company treasury management. The firm combines blockchain integration with traditional capital allocation. Its role in supporting TON’s economic backbone sets a standard for corporate blockchain engagement.

