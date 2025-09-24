The post Verifying Intelligence in Singapore! – AMBCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 23, 2025 House of ZK and Boundless, in partnership with Google Cloud, today announced Verifying Intelligence – a focused program on verifiable AI: proof-carrying inference, accountable data pipelines, audited agents, and privacy-preserving computation. The event, to be held on September 29th during TOKEN2049 week in Singapore, will convene prominent builders and policy leaders to define minimal verification standards for high-impact AI systems and to examine their societal externalities. Sponsors include Veridise, Ontology, 0G Labs, Laz AI, Gorka AI, and Altlayer. Verifying Intelligence addresses a simple requirement: powerful systems must be provable. If model behavior, data lineage, and policy constraints cannot be demonstrated with evidence, the system should not be deployed. The program pairs concrete technical work – proof systems, attestations, and verification tooling – with discussion on real-world failure modes: misaligned optimization, synthetic media risk, power concentration, and the erosion of user agency. “Verifiable AI should be viewed as an essential safety baseline,” said Ben Wynn, Chief Media Officer at House of ZK. “Our goal is to ultimately align builders on practical standards that any team can implement and any user can verify.”This edition follows the recent launch of The Verifier (hozk.io/the-verifier), House of ZK’s flagship editorial that examines the motive and consequence of technology.“In a time defined by exponential advances in cryptography, AI, and automated coordination, much of the conversation revolves around speed, scale, and market value. What’s missing is scrutiny of motive – the human layer underneath all this technology.The Verifier is not a source of final answers. It’s intended as a tool for asking better questions – about the systems we’re building, and why they exist.” – An excerpt from The VerifierVerifying Intelligence follows the ZK/AI Summit co-organized by House of ZK and Lagrange at TOKEN2049 Dubai (April 28th), which drew 3,000+ registrants, 500+… The post Verifying Intelligence in Singapore! – AMBCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 23, 2025 House of ZK and Boundless, in partnership with Google Cloud, today announced Verifying Intelligence – a focused program on verifiable AI: proof-carrying inference, accountable data pipelines, audited agents, and privacy-preserving computation. The event, to be held on September 29th during TOKEN2049 week in Singapore, will convene prominent builders and policy leaders to define minimal verification standards for high-impact AI systems and to examine their societal externalities. Sponsors include Veridise, Ontology, 0G Labs, Laz AI, Gorka AI, and Altlayer. Verifying Intelligence addresses a simple requirement: powerful systems must be provable. If model behavior, data lineage, and policy constraints cannot be demonstrated with evidence, the system should not be deployed. The program pairs concrete technical work – proof systems, attestations, and verification tooling – with discussion on real-world failure modes: misaligned optimization, synthetic media risk, power concentration, and the erosion of user agency. “Verifiable AI should be viewed as an essential safety baseline,” said Ben Wynn, Chief Media Officer at House of ZK. “Our goal is to ultimately align builders on practical standards that any team can implement and any user can verify.”This edition follows the recent launch of The Verifier (hozk.io/the-verifier), House of ZK’s flagship editorial that examines the motive and consequence of technology.“In a time defined by exponential advances in cryptography, AI, and automated coordination, much of the conversation revolves around speed, scale, and market value. What’s missing is scrutiny of motive – the human layer underneath all this technology.The Verifier is not a source of final answers. It’s intended as a tool for asking better questions – about the systems we’re building, and why they exist.” – An excerpt from The VerifierVerifying Intelligence follows the ZK/AI Summit co-organized by House of ZK and Lagrange at TOKEN2049 Dubai (April 28th), which drew 3,000+ registrants, 500+…

Verifying Intelligence in Singapore! – AMBCrypto

2025/09/24 00:34
contributor

Posted: September 23, 2025

House of ZK and Boundless, in partnership with Google Cloud, today announced Verifying Intelligence – a focused program on verifiable AI: proof-carrying inference, accountable data pipelines, audited agents, and privacy-preserving computation. The event, to be held on September 29th during TOKEN2049 week in Singapore, will convene prominent builders and policy leaders to define minimal verification standards for high-impact AI systems and to examine their societal externalities. Sponsors include Veridise, Ontology, 0G Labs, Laz AI, Gorka AI, and Altlayer.

Verifying Intelligence addresses a simple requirement: powerful systems must be provable. If model behavior, data lineage, and policy constraints cannot be demonstrated with evidence, the system should not be deployed. The program pairs concrete technical work – proof systems, attestations, and verification tooling – with discussion on real-world failure modes: misaligned optimization, synthetic media risk, power concentration, and the erosion of user agency.

“Verifiable AI should be viewed as an essential safety baseline,” said Ben Wynn, Chief Media Officer at House of ZK. “Our goal is to ultimately align builders on practical standards that any team can implement and any user can verify.”

This edition follows the recent launch of The Verifier (hozk.io/the-verifier), House of ZK’s flagship editorial that examines the motive and consequence of technology.

“In a time defined by exponential advances in cryptography, AI, and automated coordination, much of the conversation revolves around speed, scale, and market value. What’s missing is scrutiny of motive – the human layer underneath all this technology.

The Verifier is not a source of final answers. It’s intended as a tool for asking better questions – about the systems we’re building, and why they exist.” – An excerpt from The Verifier

Verifying Intelligence follows the ZK/AI Summit co-organized by House of ZK and Lagrange at TOKEN2049 Dubai (April 28th), which drew 3,000+ registrants, 500+ in-person attendees, and 200,000+ livestream views. The upcoming event in Singapore serves as a four-month checkpoint to assess what has shipped since Dubai, codify emerging standards, and align builders on near-term deployment priorities.

The program runs 11:00-17:00 (UTC+8) at Alcove, Caldwell House, with sequential tracks across AI, ZK, and ZK+AI. It features a series of keynotes, technical panels, and multiple onstage interviews. Venue capacity is limited, so ensure acceptance of registration before attending.

Registration: luma.com/ae6uqqvw

About House of ZK

House of ZK is a media, research, and events organization focused on zero-knowledge and artificial intelligence technologies. Initiatives include The Verifier editorial, technical explainers and opinion pieces, podcasts, and global summits.

About Boundless

Boundless is a universal zero-knowledge protocol that brings ZK proofs to every blockchain by enabling unlimited off-chain computation verified on-chain, reducing costs by up to 99.9%.

This quarter marked its biggest milestone yet with the launch of Mainnet Beta—the first fully decentralized ZK protocol powered by over 2,000 prover nodes delivering 1,253 trillion cycles—and The Signal, an open-source consensus client that compresses Ethereum finality into a single proof for seamless cross-chain interoperability with partners like Base, Wormhole, and Unichain. To cap the launch, a Boundless community token sale hosted by Kaito was oversubscribed 17x, raising $71M in pledges from more than 20,000 participants.

Partners

  • Google Cloud
  • Sponsors
  • Veridise, Ontology, 0G Labs, Laz AI, Gorka AI, Altlayer

 Disclaimer: This is an Event Partner post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/verifying-intelligence-in-singapore/

