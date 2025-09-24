Verse8 Partners Story to Bring Moonbirds and Azuki IP to Its AI-Native Game Platform

Advertisement





Amid efforts to revolutionize blockchain gaming, Story, a layer 1 blockchain built for intellectual property, has announced a new partnership with Verse8, an AI-powered game creation tool. The platforms will collaborate to integrate Moonbirds and Azuki IP into user-generated games on the Verse8 platform.

The partnership, which marks a major milestone for both companies, introduces licensed IP into AI-generated game environments with clear attribution and licensing rules enforced through smart contracts.

Following the partnership, Story will serve as the licensing infrastructure, registering and managing IP usage on its Layer-1 network. At the same time, Verse8 enables users to generate multiplayer 2D and 3D games through natural language prompts, eliminating the need for coding.

While still in its beta stage, Verse8 reports thousands of creators and more than 800,000 monthly active users, utilizing proprietary technology to produce 3D assets from a single image efficiently.

Following the platform’s collaboration with Story, it will be able to register all the content it creates, such as characters, quests, and environments, on-chain via Story’s programmable licensing system. It will also gain attribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms for IP holders and creators.

With the new partnership, Moonbirds and Azuki collections will be available within Verse8’s AI-driven builder. Creators will be able to customize these IPs, incorporate them into new game environments, and monetize content through in-game purchases and branded expansions. Moreso, revenues will be distributed through programmable royalties recorded on Story’s blockchain.

Scheduled for September 23, 2025, the partnership will be unveiled at the Origin Summit in Seoul. As such, users will be able to launch community-made games featuring Moonbirds and Azuki characters through Verse8 in the coming months.

Following the development, Verse8 will provide support for two of Web3’s most iconic IPs, Moonbirds and Azuki. Both collections will be registered on Story, and their IP will be natively available inside Verse8’s AI-driven game builder. Notably, players can remix, customize, and build with these IPs as “IP Legos,” assembling characters, quests, and game mechanics using the familiar building blocks of beloved on-chain brands.

Also, game creators can monetize their worlds through in-game purchases or branded expansions, with revenue automatically split between the creator, the original NFT holder, and the Brand / IP owners via programmable royalties.

Impressively, this marks the first time IP holders of these NFT collections can seamlessly bring their IP into an interactive gaming format, with all usage rights, attributions, and revenue shares enforced via smart contracts on Story in the future.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that the collaboration between Verse8 and Story reflects broader developments in digital entertainment and intellectual property. Meanwhile, intellectual property is recognized as one of the largest global asset classes, but is often difficult to license and manage across platforms.

By using Story’s programmable licensing system, assets created in Verse8 can be registered, attributed, and governed on-chain, providing clarity for creators and IP holders.

S.Y. Lee, Co-Founder of Story, commented on this, saying;

“IP isn’t meant to sit still. With programmable infrastructure, it becomes interactive, remixable, and composable, and ready for a world where culture is built by communities and powered by agents. Verse8 shows what this future looks like: a platform where anyone can create multiplayer games using the IP they love, with on-chain rails that respect rights, trace value, and unlock new markets.”

”Kevin Lee, CEO of Verse8 also emphasized on the significance of the partnership;

“Story gives us the missing layer we needed: trusted licensing infrastructure that works in real time, at scale, for user-generated content. With Story, every interaction in Verse8, whether it’s remixing characters, building quests, or sharing games, can now respect rights, share value, and evolve IP organically. It’s not just content creation, it’s IP-native worldbuilding.”

Spencer Gordon-Sand, CEO of Moonbirds said; “Moonbirds is such a strong IP. Our community is full of forward thinking technologists many of whom have been at the forefront of AI. We are one of the few brands who immediately and actively leaned into the AI wave we see shaping how IP grows and is utilized in the coming years. We are excited to see Verse8 expand the way that our community can engage with the IP they co-own alongside us and use the platform to further expand its growth and utilization.”

Zagabond, Founder of Azuki (CEO, Chiru Labs) gave remarks on the development saying;

“Azuki has always believed in empowering our community to co-create stories. With Verse8 and Story, that vision continues to be realized. Fans can now build entire playable worlds with Azuki IP onchain, and I’m excited to see the endless possibilities created from the community.”