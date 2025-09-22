The post Verstappen Dominates Baku, Piastri Crashes Out, Sainz Scores Podium, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Race winner Max Verstappen Getty Images Max Verstappen needed no help from fortune in Baku, but fortune delivered anyway. After victory last time in Monza, he once again sailed to victory, unchallenged, reasserting that he won’t let this championship go without a fight. “Last weekend was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic,” said Verstappen. “I think also in the race, the car was working really well on both of the compounds. We had clean air all of the time and then you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward, “It’s not easy around here. It was very windy today, so the car was always moving around a lot, but of course, I’m incredibly happy with this performance.” George Russell joined him on the podium, claiming second place, followed by Carlos Sainz, the first for Williams since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. “Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am or how good this feels…It tastes even better than the first-ever podium that I did,” said Sainz. Piastri Crashes But if Verstappen’s race was serene, Oscar Piastri’s was anything but. Baku is notorious for chaos. And chaos it did bring. The first lap was riddled with it, the unforgiving walls of Azerbaijan claiming the championship leader after a lockup. But his troubles didn’t start there. His weekend was messy. A crash in qualifying took him out of contention for pole position. A jump start left him flustered, forced to engage the anti-stall system, which dropped him down the order, dead last. Then came the lock-up when he tried to pass the Haas of Esteban Ocon, bringing his weekend to a premature end. Norris Misses Out While a possible 25 points slipped out of his grasp, this was the moment Lando Norris could’ve… The post Verstappen Dominates Baku, Piastri Crashes Out, Sainz Scores Podium, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Race winner Max Verstappen Getty Images Max Verstappen needed no help from fortune in Baku, but fortune delivered anyway. After victory last time in Monza, he once again sailed to victory, unchallenged, reasserting that he won’t let this championship go without a fight. “Last weekend was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic,” said Verstappen. “I think also in the race, the car was working really well on both of the compounds. We had clean air all of the time and then you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward, “It’s not easy around here. It was very windy today, so the car was always moving around a lot, but of course, I’m incredibly happy with this performance.” George Russell joined him on the podium, claiming second place, followed by Carlos Sainz, the first for Williams since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. “Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am or how good this feels…It tastes even better than the first-ever podium that I did,” said Sainz. Piastri Crashes But if Verstappen’s race was serene, Oscar Piastri’s was anything but. Baku is notorious for chaos. And chaos it did bring. The first lap was riddled with it, the unforgiving walls of Azerbaijan claiming the championship leader after a lockup. But his troubles didn’t start there. His weekend was messy. A crash in qualifying took him out of contention for pole position. A jump start left him flustered, forced to engage the anti-stall system, which dropped him down the order, dead last. Then came the lock-up when he tried to pass the Haas of Esteban Ocon, bringing his weekend to a premature end. Norris Misses Out While a possible 25 points slipped out of his grasp, this was the moment Lando Norris could’ve…

Verstappen Dominates Baku, Piastri Crashes Out, Sainz Scores Podium,

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 00:13
MemeCore
M$2,4077-4,84%
Threshold
T$0,01632-2,04%
CAR
CAR$0,009438-2,33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017876+2,06%
League of Traders
LOT$0,01929-1,68%

Race winner Max Verstappen

Getty Images

Max Verstappen needed no help from fortune in Baku, but fortune delivered anyway. After victory last time in Monza, he once again sailed to victory, unchallenged, reasserting that he won’t let this championship go without a fight.

“Last weekend was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic,” said Verstappen. “I think also in the race, the car was working really well on both of the compounds. We had clean air all of the time and then you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward,

“It’s not easy around here. It was very windy today, so the car was always moving around a lot, but of course, I’m incredibly happy with this performance.”

George Russell joined him on the podium, claiming second place, followed by Carlos Sainz, the first for Williams since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

“Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am or how good this feels…It tastes even better than the first-ever podium that I did,” said Sainz.

Piastri Crashes

But if Verstappen’s race was serene, Oscar Piastri’s was anything but. Baku is notorious for chaos. And chaos it did bring. The first lap was riddled with it, the unforgiving walls of Azerbaijan claiming the championship leader after a lockup. But his troubles didn’t start there.

His weekend was messy. A crash in qualifying took him out of contention for pole position. A jump start left him flustered, forced to engage the anti-stall system, which dropped him down the order, dead last. Then came the lock-up when he tried to pass the Haas of Esteban Ocon, bringing his weekend to a premature end.

Norris Misses Out

While a possible 25 points slipped out of his grasp, this was the moment Lando Norris could’ve majorly chipped away at the Australian’s deficit. However, his race too dissolved into frustration. At the restart, the Briton was too slow to get away and Charles Leclerc managed to overtake him with ease. His frustrations later piled on when he had a slow stop and dropped behind Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. Six points were all he could earn.

Mercedes Podium

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell lined up fourth and fifth, behind Sainz. At the restart, Antonelli defended hard, forcing Russell to yield and allowing Tsunoda to slot between the two of them. Russell managed to gain the position back on track and Mercedes decided to split their approaches to maximise points. Antonelli stopped early in search of an undercut, forcing Sainz to pit while Russell went long. The Briton’s pace held and managed the overcut, exiting the pits ahead of Antonelli and Sainz. The Italian managed to put some pressure on Sainz, but the Spaniard held on.

For the rookie who has had a difficult few races, fourth is a solid result. This track is similar to Canada, with its low-downforce, long-straights and low-speed corners. Their performance in cooler conditions indicate promise in Las Vegas.

Williams Redemption

Carlos Sainz, starting from the front row, fought tooth and nail to deliver the team’s first podium since the rain-shortened Belgian Grand Prix of 2021, and his first podium in Williams colours.

It wasn’t easy. Sainz spent much of the afternoon glancing into his mirrors, first with both Mercedes in pursuit and later with Antonelli harrying him in the closing laps. The Spaniard’s defence was measured, calm, and just stubborn enough to keep the rookie at bay.

Yet the day wasn’t flawless for the Grove-based outfit. On the other side of the garage, Alex Albon tangled clumsily with Franco Colapinto at Turn 5, earning a 10-second penalty that wiped out his shot at points and dropped him to 13th.

Midfield Battles

The midfield was alive with their own battles, led by Liam Lawson, whose incredible qualifying lap had him start third and finish a hard-fought fifth. Former teammate Yuki Tsunoda right behind in sixth, fending off Norris who couldn’t find a way past despite being on fresher tyres and with the assistance of DRS.

Ferrari endured their own struggles. Lewis Hamilton managed a few overtakes, pecking the barriers in his opening stint before using a late tyre advantage to claw back to eighth, while Charles Leclerc faded badly, slipping to ninth.

Isack Hadjar completed the points in tenth, a commanding drive from the Frenchman. The Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto trailed at the very back.

Looking Ahead

The Dutchman leaves Baku with momentum at his back, slicing the deficit to 69 points. Piastri remains the leader, but his most ragged weekend of the year ended in his first DNF.

Seven races remain. The gap is still wide, but Verstappen has made it clear: he will not concede this championship without a fight.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kanzahmaktoum/2025/09/21/verstappen-dominates-baku-piastri-crashes-out-sainz-scores-podium/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin is the first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by nanosatellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) The mission of [Spacecoin](https://spacecoin.org/) is clear. *“Connect the unconnected”* by deploying an open, trustless blockchain-enabled satellite constellation.
MISSION
MISSION$0,00001064+3,60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01568-4,03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,94976-0,79%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:13
Partager
Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Dogecoin’s Enduring Popularity Faces New Competition Dogecoin (DOGE) has defined meme coins for years, evolving from a fun internet joke into a household name with a loyal fanbase and ongoing celebrity endorsements. Trading steadily around $0.10 in 2025, Dogecoin maintains a substantial market cap and active community engagement. Its ease of use for microtransactions and […] The post Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUNToken
FUN$0,009011-4,53%
Capverse
CAP$0,14747-2,32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02144+10,45%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 22:30
Partager
Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0,01631-2,10%
Solana
SOL$237,33-0,61%
Binance Coin
BNB$1 046,89+2,18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Research Round Up: On Anonymization -Creating Data That Enables Generalization Without Memorization

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war