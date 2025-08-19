VET Holders Smash Quorum on Hayabusa Vote, Paving Way for Key VeChain Upgrades in 2025

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 17:54
VeChain
VET$0.02345-1.22%
VeThor Token
VTHO$0.001867-0.58%
  • Quorum for Hayabusa vote hit in five hours, shifting VeChain to Delegated Proof of Stake.
  • New model links VTHO rewards to VET staking, aiming at lower inflation and stronger stability.

VeChain announced that quorum for the Hayabusa vote was secured within just five hours of its launch on August 18. The swift response from the VET community marked the beginning of a major shift in the network’s governance and reward system.

As CNF has reported, the upcoming upgrade will replace the existing Proof of Authority with Delegated Proof of Stake. While the current model uses a small group of authority nodes, the new framework introduces validators and delegators, placing voting and security into a larger group of participants.

Validators will now be rewarded at a 2x multiplier, while X-Node Delegators and Economic Node Delegators will earn 1.5x and 1x rates, respectively. This reward system aims at encouraging greater participation and discouraging greater issuance of tokens across the network.

Reduced VTHO Inflation Through Dynamic Rewards

One of Hayabusa’s core updates is VTHO generation. Previously, all VET holders passively received VTHO, but the new configuration limits rewards only to those who stake or delegate their tokens. This change aims at directly linking rewards to active participation in securing the chain.

The revised model reduces VTHO creation, minimizing inflationary pressure and supporting VeChain’s overall economic mechanics. It is a step towards sustainability by linking output with participation rather than automated distribution. VeChain stressed,

The Hayabusa testnet will be rolled out in early September, and full integration into the mainnet is aimed at the end of December 2025, establishing a clear timeline towards adoption of the new model.

The VeChain team said,

This reflects the push to strengthen both decentralization and token stability with the backing of VET holders.

Altcoin Rally Hints at Possible VET Upside

In a separate development, CNF reported that Crypto.com has collaborated with VeChain Foundation to include custody service offerings for VET and VTHO. This presents regulated protection for business ventures and high-net-worth investors, with integrated governance, insurance, and multi-user access facilitations.

Sunny Lu, VeChain’s chief executive, noted the partnership is a step towards mainstream adoption. Institutions may now employ custody infrastructure compliant with established security standards in order to manage holdings on the VeChainThor chain.

At the moment, VET is trading at $0.02345, representing a 0.55% decrease in the last 24 hours. Swallow Academy noted in an X post that a future altcoin rally would even propel VET when momentum gains pace.

Technical observers are viewing the 200-day exponential moving average at $0.267 as the next significant hurdle. If the buyers are able to push the price above this level, predictions point toward targets between $0.03 and $0.075, hinting at a strong growth potential on the horizon.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking