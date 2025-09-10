Victorian Government Denies Tesla Autonomous Trial

TLDRs:

Victorian authorities did not approve Tesla’s autonomous vehicle test in Melbourne’s CBD.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) supervised feature is coming soon to Australia.

Experts warn unapproved FSD trials pose serious public safety risks.

Tesla faces scrutiny over phantom braking and driver responsibility in Australia.

A Tesla test of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in Melbourne’s Central Business District earlier this year was conducted without the Victorian government’s approval, authorities confirmed.

The test, which appeared in a viral video X back in May, showed a Tesla navigating busy streets with the driver’s hands reportedly off the steering wheel, including successfully executing one of Melbourne’s challenging hook turns.

Under Victorian law, any on-road trials of autonomous vehicles require a special permit from the Department of Transport and Planning to ensure public safety. The department confirmed that no such permit was granted for Tesla’s demonstration.

Safety Concerns Raised by Experts

Michael Milford, director of the Queensland University of Technology’s Centre for Robotics, expressed alarm over the footage. He noted that the vehicle operated in close proximity to pedestrians and heavy traffic, leaving the driver with minimal opportunity to intervene in a potential emergency.

Tesla emphasizes that its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system requires drivers to actively supervise the car at all times, yet critics argue the reliance on cameras alone, rather than range sensors like LiDAR, can create vulnerabilities, such as phantom braking triggered by shadows or road obstructions.

FSD Supervised Coming Soon to Australia

Despite the regulatory setback, Tesla has announced that the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature will soon be available to Australian drivers.

The system, currently deployed in countries including the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, allows vehicles to navigate with minimal driver intervention, but Tesla maintains that drivers remain responsible for maintaining control.

Tesla has also conducted demonstrations in Brisbane, Queensland, where local regulations do not require a permit for such tests, although drivers must keep at least one hand on the wheel.

Videos from these trials have shown drivers allowing the system to navigate suburban streets without manual input, highlighting the company’s push toward a so-called “fully autonomous future.”

Legal and Regulatory Pressures Mount

The Victorian FSD controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomous technology. In Australia, drivers have initiated a class action lawsuit citing “phantom braking,” sudden deceleration episodes that could pose significant safety risks. Tesla has denied the vehicles are defective, citing various factors that may affect automatic emergency braking, including weather, debris, and road curvature.

Globally, Tesla has faced multiple lawsuits related to autopilot crashes, with whistleblower revelations in the U.S. uncovering thousands of customer complaints about the system. Experts and advocates continue to call for greater transparency, rigorous safety testing, and legal accountability for autonomous vehicle trials.

