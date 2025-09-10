Victorian Government Denies Tesla Autonomous Trial

TLDRs:

  • Victorian authorities did not approve Tesla’s autonomous vehicle test in Melbourne’s CBD.
  • Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) supervised feature is coming soon to Australia.
  • Experts warn unapproved FSD trials pose serious public safety risks.
  • Tesla faces scrutiny over phantom braking and driver responsibility in Australia.

A Tesla test of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in Melbourne’s Central Business District earlier this year was conducted without the Victorian government’s approval, authorities confirmed.

The test, which appeared in a viral video X back in May, showed a Tesla navigating busy streets with the driver’s hands reportedly off the steering wheel, including successfully executing one of Melbourne’s challenging hook turns.

Under Victorian law, any on-road trials of autonomous vehicles require a special permit from the Department of Transport and Planning to ensure public safety. The department confirmed that no such permit was granted for Tesla’s demonstration.

Safety Concerns Raised by Experts

Michael Milford, director of the Queensland University of Technology’s Centre for Robotics, expressed alarm over the footage. He noted that the vehicle operated in close proximity to pedestrians and heavy traffic, leaving the driver with minimal opportunity to intervene in a potential emergency.

Tesla emphasizes that its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system requires drivers to actively supervise the car at all times, yet critics argue the reliance on cameras alone, rather than range sensors like LiDAR, can create vulnerabilities, such as phantom braking triggered by shadows or road obstructions.

FSD Supervised Coming Soon to Australia

Despite the regulatory setback, Tesla has announced that the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature will soon be available to Australian drivers.

The system, currently deployed in countries including the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, allows vehicles to navigate with minimal driver intervention, but Tesla maintains that drivers remain responsible for maintaining control.

Tesla has also conducted demonstrations in Brisbane, Queensland, where local regulations do not require a permit for such tests, although drivers must keep at least one hand on the wheel.

Videos from these trials have shown drivers allowing the system to navigate suburban streets without manual input, highlighting the company’s push toward a so-called “fully autonomous future.”

Legal and Regulatory Pressures Mount

The Victorian FSD controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomous technology. In Australia, drivers have initiated a class action lawsuit citing “phantom braking,” sudden deceleration episodes that could pose significant safety risks. Tesla has denied the vehicles are defective, citing various factors that may affect automatic emergency braking, including weather, debris, and road curvature.

Globally, Tesla has faced multiple lawsuits related to autopilot crashes, with whistleblower revelations in the U.S. uncovering thousands of customer complaints about the system. Experts and advocates continue to call for greater transparency, rigorous safety testing, and legal accountability for autonomous vehicle trials.

 

 

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn't blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What's happening in tech today, September 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer "Bug" in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That's Not Recursion, let's dive right in. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That's Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here's the actual definition. Read More. The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More. AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse. By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More. Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
