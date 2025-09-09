Vietnam Begins Five-year Pilot Program for Crypto Asset Trading Market

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/09 21:07
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11009-1.23%

TLDR

  • Vietnam launches a five-year pilot program to test crypto asset trading.
  • Only Vietnamese firms can issue and trade crypto assets in the pilot.
  • The program aims to assess market viability and regulatory needs.
  • Crypto transactions must be conducted in Vietnamese dong during the trial.

Vietnam has officially launched a five-year pilot program aimed at testing the viability and regulatory framework for crypto asset trading within its borders. This marks a significant step in the Southeast Asian country’s approach to the digital asset sector. The program is designed to assess both the operational and regulatory aspects of the growing crypto market in Vietnam.

The initiative, announced earlier today, will allow the government to gather data and insights that could shape future regulations. It also provides a structure for evaluating market dynamics, ensuring that Vietnam can adopt appropriate oversight mechanisms for digital assets.

Vietnam Controlled Approach to Crypto Regulation

Under the new regulations, only Vietnamese companies are authorized to provide crypto platforms. These firms must adhere to a series of compliance requirements to operate within the pilot program.

Additionally, the Vietnam dong is the only currency allowed for the issuance, trading, and payment of crypto assets, a unique feature of this trial phase.

The Vietnamese government has outlined a set of clear goals for the program, with an emphasis on transparency, safety, and efficiency. The authorities aim to strike a balance between encouraging innovation in the crypto sector and protecting consumers from potential risks. The pilot will also allow authorities to monitor how crypto assets are used, traded, and invested.

Pilot Program Requirements and Limitations

The pilot program will operate under strict guidelines to ensure the protection of both investors and the integrity of the market. Only Vietnamese companies can issue crypto assets, but the program allows these assets to be offered to foreign investors.

The government’s guidelines also prohibit the use of securities or fiat currencies as underlying assets for the crypto assets offered during the trial.

In addition to the regulatory structure, the program will focus on maintaining compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counterterrorism financing regulations. Companies involved in crypto asset trading must ensure that they operate in line with network security and data protection laws to safeguard the market’s operations.

Crypto Asset Trading Services and Market Transparency

The program outlines several requirements for crypto asset service providers, which must be licensed by the Ministry of Finance to operate legally. These providers will facilitate services such as crypto asset trading, custody, and the issuance of tokens.

Domestic and foreign investors can open accounts at these licensed providers to trade crypto assets. However, anyone trading crypto assets outside of the licensed platforms will face sanctions or legal consequences. Additionally, the program requires transparency in terms of information disclosure. Crypto companies must publish detailed information about their operations, including the offering and issuance of crypto assets, to ensure public trust.

The tax policies for transactions involving crypto assets during this period will be aligned with those for securities. However, the government plans to review these policies and make adjustments once more clarity is gained about the industry’s growth and its economic impact.

The post Vietnam Begins Five-year Pilot Program for Crypto Asset Trading Market appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0822-13.92%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06604-0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager
Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10018+1.13%
MAY
MAY$0.04263+2.69%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Partager
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016448-3.38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams