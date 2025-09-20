Vietnam is planning to close 86 million unverified bank accounts by the end of the year under biometric laws.  Vietnam is preparing to close 86 million bank accounts that fail to meet biometric verification standards. The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) confirmed that the move will take effect by September.  The decision comes as part […] The post Vietnam Closes Another 86 Million Bank Accounts, A Week After Thailand Froze 3 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Vietnam is planning to close 86 million unverified bank accounts by the end of the year under biometric laws.  Vietnam is preparing to close 86 million bank accounts that fail to meet biometric verification standards. The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) confirmed that the move will take effect by September.  The decision comes as part […] The post Vietnam Closes Another 86 Million Bank Accounts, A Week After Thailand Froze 3 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Vietnam Closes Another 86 Million Bank Accounts, A Week After Thailand Froze 3 Million

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 04:09
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-5.06%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006028-0.62%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01825+2.18%
Particl
PART$0.2047-1.53%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18002-5.65%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07985-5.23%

Vietnam is planning to close 86 million unverified bank accounts by the end of the year under biometric laws. 

Vietnam is preparing to close 86 million bank accounts that fail to meet biometric verification standards. The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) confirmed that the move will take effect by September. 

The decision comes as part of an effort to secure the country’s financial system, curb fraud and push toward a cashless economy.

Why 86 Million Bank Accounts Will Be Closed

Vietnam had around 200 million bank accounts as of last year. However, after biometric checks, only 113 million personal and 711,000 organisational accounts were found to have been valid. 

This means that those who fail to update records will be shut down permanently.

The SBV said accounts without verified biometric data are highly vulnerable to scams. In other words, closing them is necessary to protect users and prevent abuse by fraud rings. Recent police reports showed cases where AI-driven facial spoofing helped criminals launder money through fake accounts.

Account holders are now facing stricter requirements. They must provide facial biometric scans not only to register accounts but also for online transfers above 10 million VND (about $379). 

Transactions over 20 million VND (or $758) require extra checks.

Vietnam’s Push Toward a Cashless Economy

The closures are part of Vietnam’s plan to promote digital payments. The SBV said non-cash transactions hit $11.57 trillion last year, which is more than 26 times the national GDP. 

Mobile banking and QR code payments saw growth as well, with QR usage rising over 80% early this year alone.

Authorities are now investing in infrastructure to support this growth. Government Project 06 has already verified biometric data for more than 111 million citizens. Banks, regulators, and technology firms are also working together to improve security standards.

The SBV believes these efforts will build trust in digital transactions. The ultimate goal is to reduce cash use (which continues to be common in rural areas) and move Vietnam closer to a fully digital economy.

How Crypto Fits Into Vietnam’s New Financial Rules

Vietnam’s digital overhaul is not limited to traditional banking. A new Law on Digital Technology Industry, which takes effect in January, gives crypto assets legal recognition.

The law makes a clear difference between virtual assets and crypto assets. It also requires compliance with anti-money laundering and cybersecurity measures. This step sets up Vietnam with international financial standards and provides a framework for businesses and investors.

Crypto advocates continue to see the law and the bank account closures as linked. 

They argue that strict biometric rules, like what Vietnam is doing, show the importance of self-custody options like Bitcoin. Some point to past cases in Lebanon, Turkey, and Nigeria where people lost access to funds under sudden banking restrictions.

Particularly, Thailand froze 3 million bank accounts overnight only last week, in what appears to be a continental move against banking fraud across Asia.

Public Reactions to the Bank Account Closures

The SBV insists that the process mainly affects inactive or unverified accounts. Local media reports indicate that most Vietnamese citizens have already updated their data. 

Still, foreigners with accounts in Vietnam have reported difficulties.

One Reddit user said he had to fly back to Vietnam just to update his HSBC account details. Without biometric checks, his account risked being shut down. Others noted that banks require in-person verification, which left them with no remote solution.

Overall, Vietnam’s banking reforms are moving quickly. The SBV expects all active accounts to meet biometric standards before the deadline in September. 

This will leave the country with fewer but safer accounts. Meanwhile, the calls for crypto as a solution to issues like these continue to intensify.

 

The post Vietnam Closes Another 86 Million Bank Accounts, A Week After Thailand Froze 3 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04428-7.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Planet
PLANET$0.000000771-2.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Partager
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08556-3.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Partager
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach