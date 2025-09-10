Vietnam To Test Crypto Market Over 5 Years With Heavy Rules

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 13:00
GET
GET$0.008652+0.89%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005793-0.25%

Vietnam has launched a state-run pilot to allow the offering, issuance and trading of crypto assets under strict rules. The Resolution takes effect on September 9, 2025, and will run for five years.

According to the text of the measure, the program tightly limits who may issue tokens, who may run trading markets, and how both foreign and domestic investors may take part.

Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has signed the resolution that sets out a framework for the issuance and trading of crypto assets, the Government Electronic Newspaper of Vietnam reported Tuesday.

High Capital And Institutional Rules

Organizations that want to run crypto trading markets must meet steep capital and ownership tests. The Resolution sets a minimum contributed charter capital of 10,000 billion Vietnamese Dong.

At least 65% of that charter capital must be held by organizations, and over 35% must be held by at least two institutions such as commercial banks, securities companies, fund managers, insurance firms or tech firms.

Foreign ownership in licensed providers is capped at 49%. Leadership and staff rules are also strict: the General Director must have two years of relevant experience and the Chief Technology Officer must have five years, the resolution states.

Firms must employ at least 10 staff in technology roles with certified network security training, and at least 10 staff with securities practice certificates. The infotech system must meet Level 4 information security standards before it goes live.

Asset Backing And Investor Access

Based on reports, tokens issued in the pilot must be backed by real underlying assets. Securities and fiat currencies are not allowed as underlying assets. Offerings may be directed to foreign investors, and trading among foreign investors must occur through service providers licensed by the Ministry of Finance.

Issuers are required to publish a prospectus and related documents at least 15 days before an offering. Participants are responsible for making sure public information is accurate and timely.

Services Allowed And Risk Controls

Licensed crypto-asset service providers will be allowed to organize trading markets, offer custody, operate issuance platforms and self-trade within the rules. Providers must have clear processes for risk management, deposit and asset handling, transaction and payment flows, AML/CFT checks and monitoring for financing of weapons of mass destruction.

Internal control and transaction monitoring systems must be in place, along with procedures for handling conflicts of interest, customer complaints and compensation, according to the resolution.

Trading Controls And Penalties

Domestic investors may open accounts with licensed providers to deposit, buy and sell crypto assets. But six months after the first crypto-asset service provider is licensed, any domestic trading that bypasses licensed platforms will face administrative sanctions or criminal prosecution depending on the violation’s severity.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

Polkadot started with a big technical blueprint. It was built on parachains, relay chains, and cross-chain messaging. The focus was clear: scalability and interoperability from day one. Developers liked this structure, and protocol builders saw it as a forward-looking design. But complexity came at a cost. Onboarding slowed, and regular users faced steep barriers. Incentives […] The post People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22714-2.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02133+6.43%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02028+0.39%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 10:00
Partager
MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

PANews reported on September 10th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Cybersecurity Threat and Vulnerability Information Sharing Platform (NVDB) recently discovered a high-risk out-of-bounds write vulnerability in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS, which has been exploited in cyberattacks. iOS/iPadOS/macOS are operating systems developed by Apple Inc. in the United States. Due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in their ImageIO framework, processing malicious image files can cause memory corruption.
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 12:47
Partager
Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.555-3.84%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5402-0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0818-9.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight