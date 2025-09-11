Vietnam’s Mysterious New Satoshi Statue: What It Doesn’t Reveal

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 02:30
Threshold
T$0.01641--%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000001553+0.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01986-13.72%

Vietnam revealed the first Satoshi Nakamoto statue, symbolizing the decentralization and mystery of Bitcoin, and four such statues exist globally.

The anonymous Bitcoin developer, Satoshi Nakamoto, has been fiercely honored in Vietnam. In Hanoi, the country inaugurated its first statue of Nakamoto.

This will be the fifth statue of this type to be located worldwide, along with Hungary, Switzerland, El Salvador, and Japan. The VBA unveiled the statue on September 9, 2025.

Vietnam opened the Blockchain Gallery as its first cultural center dedicated to blockchain and digital assets. The gallery bridges art, innovation, and community.

This statue was invented by Vietnam to represent the essence of decentralization and innovativeness. The initiative was led by VBA Vice President N.V.Hien. The statue, according to her, embodied the decentralized culture that Bitcoin represents and what the country hopes to achieve technologically.

Disappearing Satoshi Sparks Curiosity

V.Picozzi, an Italian artist, made the defunct Satoshi statue. Its effect is a peculiar visual one; it is nearly lost when seen in front. Nakamoto’s side profile is prominent. This is the influence of Nakamoto, who abruptly vanished after creating Bitcoin and handing it over to the community.

Picozzi waited 21 months to design the work to show the decentralized and anonymous nature of Bitcoin.  The disappearance effect of the statue encourages the viewer to consider the narrative of Nakamoto and how Bitcoin is the property of the people.

They added this sculpture to the previous well-known statues of Nakamoto, such as the We Are All Satoshi statue in Budapest. Anyone can be Nakamoto’s vision, since the bronze statue shows their reflections.

Blockchain Culture and Digital Innovation in Vietnam

Vietnam is spearheading blockchain into its culture. The statue opening coincides with the Satoshi Vietnam Foundation opening. The goals of this group include popularization of blockchain technology among young people, assisting technological startups, and organizing social and environmental initiatives.

The Blockchain monument and gallery symbolize technology, art, and society. The gallery represents the history of blockchain, combining classical and AI art methods as creative pieces.

In Vietnam, it has a population of approximately 17 million digital asset owners, and the amount of crypto transactions is approximately 105 billion. 

To supplement innovation, major Vietnamese financial institutions are looking at crypto subdivisions and licensed digital asset exchanges.

According to Phan Đức Trung, Chairman of VBA, the statue is a depiction of blockchain principles, such as freedom, transparency, and security. 

He added that the statue is in a direction to the Red River, which represents the flow of digital assets, which is sustaining the digital economy of Vietnam.

The adoption of the image of Nakamoto by Vietnam speaks volumes. It represents the country’s aim to integrate culture, technology, and innovation into digital transformation programs.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00875-2.82%
Solana
SOL$222.95+3.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796+1.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Union
U$0.01098+0.18%
TIA
TIA$1.748-2.88%
IO
IO$0.61--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06255+2.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad