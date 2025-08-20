Viking Holdings Ltd. ($VIK) Stock: Q2 Earnings Show 18.5% Revenue Growth

TLDR

Viking Q2 EPS was $0.99, matching analyst estimates.

Revenue rose 18.5% YoY to $1.88 billion, beating expectations.

Occupancy hit 95.6%, with net yield up 8% to $607.

96% of 2025 capacity already sold, with 55% booked for 2026.

Shares are up 33.82% YTD and 66.08% over the past year.

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: VIK) reported second-quarter earnings on August 19, 2025, posting earnings per share of $0.99, in line with consensus expectations. The stock was down 1.95% in afternoon trading as of writing, at $59.03.

Revenue came in at $1.88 billion, up 18.5% year-over-year and ahead of analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. This performance was driven by strong demand, increased capacity, and higher yields.

The company also reported adjusted EBITDA of $632.9 million, reflecting a 28.5% increase compared to Q2 2024. Viking has now surpassed consensus revenue estimates in three of the last four quarters, while meeting EPS expectations in this release.

Key Operating Metrics

Occupancy for the quarter stood at 95.6%, in line with analyst projections. Net yield rose to $607, an 8% increase year-over-year and above estimates of $596. Capacity passenger cruise days grew 8.8% to 2.13 million, supported by the addition of new vessels and expansion agreements.

Revenue from cruise and land operations reached $1.76 billion, an 18.6% increase, while onboard and other revenue grew 17.3% to $125.2 million. These improvements highlight the company’s ability to optimize both its core operations and ancillary services.

Management Commentary

“We delivered another quarter of great results, further underscoring the strength of our business model and of our core guest demographic,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. He emphasized the company’s focus on destination-driven travel experiences and the resilience of demand despite broader industry challenges.

Outlook and Bookings Strength

Looking ahead, Viking reported robust advance bookings. For 2025, 96% of capacity is already sold, while 55% of capacity for 2026 has been booked. Compared to the same point in time last year, 2025 advance bookings are 21% higher, and 2026 advance bookings are 13% higher than the prior year’s comparable period.

Consensus estimates project Q3 earnings per share of $1.18 on $2 billion in revenue. For the full fiscal year, the consensus forecast is EPS of $2.49 on revenue of $6.36 billion. Ahead of the release, Viking’s estimate revisions trend was favorable, earning the stock a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which suggests near-term market outperformance potential.

Performance Overview

Viking has significantly outperformed the broader market. As of August 19, 2025, its year-to-date return stands at 33.82%, compared to the S&P 500’s 8.89%. Over the past year, shares gained 66.08%, while the three- and five-year returns both stand at 125.47%, far outpacing the index.

While the Leisure and Recreation Services industry ranks in the lower tier of Zacks’ industry rankings, Viking’s strong fundamentals and high booking levels may allow it to sustain growth momentum through the next fiscal year.

