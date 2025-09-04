Virtual Mining Meme Coin Tipped for 10–100x Growth – Best Crypto To Buy Now

The meme coin sector has long been a fascinating corner of the crypto world, blending chaos, culture, and community.

Dogecoin evolved from a joke into a multi-billion-dollar asset, Shiba Inu inspired countless imitators, and PEPE made headlines in 2023 as the “frog that took over the internet.”

Yet, with each hype cycle, a recurring pattern emerges: most meme coins lack real functionality, riding waves of attention before fading once momentum dries up.

Into this landscape comes Pepenode, a project aiming to change the narrative. Unlike typical frog-themed tokens, Pepenode offers a functional system with built-in rewards, something rarely seen in the meme coin space.

The concept appears to be resonating with the market, as the presale has already raised more than $570,000, placing the project squarely on the radar of traders seeking potential 10x–100x returns.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

A Meme Coin with a Mining Twist

At the heart of Pepenode is a “mine-to-earn” model. Investors buy digital nodes, place them inside a virtual server room, and those nodes start generating rewards. It is similar to running a mining farm, but without the hardware costs, high electricity bills, or technical headaches.

The servers do not use the user’s computer power at all. Everything is handled by Pepenode’s own infrastructure, while users simply receive the rewards. Those rewards are more diverse than most GameFi projects.

Instead of being locked into a single ecosystem token, participants can earn a mix of meme coins, including Pep, Fartcoin, and others.

That multi-token reward pool is one of the features drawing attention. It positions Pepenode not just as another single-coin gamble, but as a gateway into a wider meme economy.

Why Investors Are Betting Big on Pepenode

So why is Pepenode generating so much buzz this early? A few key factors stand out:

Strong presale momentum – Raising over half a million dollars in the early rounds is no small feat. It suggests real appetite among retail investors, and if funding climbs into the millions, early entrants could see 5x to 10x returns before launch.

Huge staking incentives – Current figures show staking rewards of up to 2,700% APY. These rates will naturally adjust as more users join, but early adopters have a window to lock in eye-popping yields.

That makes it a huge draw for risk-tolerant traders looking for fast compounding gains.