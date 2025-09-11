Virtuals Protocol swapped 2880 ETH for 110.16 cbBTC 5 hours ago

PANews reported on September 11 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, Virtuals Protocol swapped 2,880 ETH for 110.16 cbBTC 5 hours ago, with a total value of US$12.67 million.
On June 11 this year, they exchanged 73.399cbBTC for ETH. At that time, the price of ETH was nearly US$2,778, and the three-month return rate of holding the position was 58.3%. Not only did the returns outperform BTC (the return rate in the same period was 42.3%), but they also made a floating profit of US$4.67 million due to holding the coins.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.