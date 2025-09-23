The post Vitalik Buterin Addresses Key Myths Over Coinbase L2 Base Custody Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed some key myths around the custodial features of Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform Base. In his latest support for the Layer-2 network, Buterin said that the platform maintains the core principles of decentralization while improving user experience. Amid the growing concerns over L2 centralization Ethereum co-founder steps in to explain their importance. Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum Layer-2 Base In a comprehensive message on the X platform, the Ethereum co-founder voiced support for Base, a Layer-2 platform by Coinbase, residing on Ethereum. According to Buterin, Base operates as an Ethereum L2 that leverages centralized elements for stronger UX features. However, it ultimately relies on Ethereum’s decentralized base layer for security. His comments come just as Coinbase is planning to introduce Base Token, in an attempt to further decentralize the chain. Importantly, Vitalik Buterin emphasized that Base does not have custody of user funds. Thus, it cannot seize assets or block withdrawals, and aligns with L2beat’s Stage 1 security definition. Buterin also pushed back against misconceptions around platforms like L2beat, clarifying that they measure “concrete properties that protect users from being rugged” rather than acting as a “nerd-sharia compliance authority.” The Ethereum co-founder stated that if an L2 shuts down, users can still withdraw funds directly from Ethereum. He further cited past examples such as Soneium to illustrate how L2s prevent operator censorship. Vitalik Buterin said: “L2s are non-custodial. They are extensions of Ethereum, not glorified servers. Smart contract logic on Ethereum L1 guarantees that user funds remain under L1 control, preventing theft or censorship by L2 operators.” Coinbase CLO Debunks the FUD on L2 Sequencers Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, has rejected claims that Layer-2 sequencers like those on Base should be treated as exchanges. Grewal pointed out that the U.S. SEC defines an exchange… The post Vitalik Buterin Addresses Key Myths Over Coinbase L2 Base Custody Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed some key myths around the custodial features of Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform Base. In his latest support for the Layer-2 network, Buterin said that the platform maintains the core principles of decentralization while improving user experience. Amid the growing concerns over L2 centralization Ethereum co-founder steps in to explain their importance. Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum Layer-2 Base In a comprehensive message on the X platform, the Ethereum co-founder voiced support for Base, a Layer-2 platform by Coinbase, residing on Ethereum. According to Buterin, Base operates as an Ethereum L2 that leverages centralized elements for stronger UX features. However, it ultimately relies on Ethereum’s decentralized base layer for security. His comments come just as Coinbase is planning to introduce Base Token, in an attempt to further decentralize the chain. Importantly, Vitalik Buterin emphasized that Base does not have custody of user funds. Thus, it cannot seize assets or block withdrawals, and aligns with L2beat’s Stage 1 security definition. Buterin also pushed back against misconceptions around platforms like L2beat, clarifying that they measure “concrete properties that protect users from being rugged” rather than acting as a “nerd-sharia compliance authority.” The Ethereum co-founder stated that if an L2 shuts down, users can still withdraw funds directly from Ethereum. He further cited past examples such as Soneium to illustrate how L2s prevent operator censorship. Vitalik Buterin said: “L2s are non-custodial. They are extensions of Ethereum, not glorified servers. Smart contract logic on Ethereum L1 guarantees that user funds remain under L1 control, preventing theft or censorship by L2 operators.” Coinbase CLO Debunks the FUD on L2 Sequencers Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, has rejected claims that Layer-2 sequencers like those on Base should be treated as exchanges. Grewal pointed out that the U.S. SEC defines an exchange…

Vitalik Buterin Addresses Key Myths Over Coinbase L2 Base Custody Concerns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 13:53
1
1$0.017901+119.59%
Union
U$0.011411-5.08%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000002274-9.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01209-0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017213-0.93%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has addressed some key myths around the custodial features of Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform Base. In his latest support for the Layer-2 network, Buterin said that the platform maintains the core principles of decentralization while improving user experience. Amid the growing concerns over L2 centralization Ethereum co-founder steps in to explain their importance.

Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum Layer-2 Base

In a comprehensive message on the X platform, the Ethereum co-founder voiced support for Base, a Layer-2 platform by Coinbase, residing on Ethereum. According to Buterin, Base operates as an Ethereum L2 that leverages centralized elements for stronger UX features. However, it ultimately relies on Ethereum’s decentralized base layer for security. His comments come just as Coinbase is planning to introduce Base Token, in an attempt to further decentralize the chain.

Importantly, Vitalik Buterin emphasized that Base does not have custody of user funds. Thus, it cannot seize assets or block withdrawals, and aligns with L2beat’s Stage 1 security definition. Buterin also pushed back against misconceptions around platforms like L2beat, clarifying that they measure “concrete properties that protect users from being rugged” rather than acting as a “nerd-sharia compliance authority.”

The Ethereum co-founder stated that if an L2 shuts down, users can still withdraw funds directly from Ethereum. He further cited past examples such as Soneium to illustrate how L2s prevent operator censorship. Vitalik Buterin said:

Coinbase CLO Debunks the FUD on L2 Sequencers

Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, has rejected claims that Layer-2 sequencers like those on Base should be treated as exchanges. Grewal pointed out that the U.S. SEC defines an exchange as a platform that brings together buyers and sellers of securities. Last month, Coinbase rolled out a decentralized exchange (DEX) to support tokens on the Base network.

In contrast, he said, L2s are general-purpose blockchains that process transactions, smart contract calls, and messages, while leaving order matching mechanisms such as AMMs, CLOBs, or auctions to the applications built on top.

While drawing an interesting comparison around Amazon AWS, Grewal said: “If an exchange runs on AWS, is AWS an exchange? Obviously not.” He added that L2 sequencers play a vital role in enabling scalable and secure Ethereum transactions, serving as the backbone for a wide range of decentralized applications

Source: https://coingape.com/vitalik-buterin-addresses-key-myths-over-coinbase-l2-base-custody-concerns/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment.
MAY
MAY$0.03999-3.05%
Cardano
ADA$0.8252+1.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02365-2.15%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/23 11:30
Partager
Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan.
XRP
XRP$2.8645+2.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001699-4.28%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 14:15
Partager
Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana (SOL) declined by more than 6% on Monday, despite Helius Medical's (HSDT) acquisition of over 760,190 SOL for about $167 million.
Solana
SOL$219.2-1.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08411-0.86%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI risks further loss as bearish outlook persists

Data: $23 billion in BTC and ETH options contracts expire on Friday