Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Transparent Systems

In an era where technology underpins critical services, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sheds light on the pitfalls of centralized systems dominating crucial sectors such as healthcare, finance, and governance. He warns that these opaque structures threaten public confidence and emphasizes the urgent need for a shift towards open-source solutions to prevent monopolization and uphold credibility […]
