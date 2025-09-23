Vitalik Buterin Applauds Base as Leading Layer 2 with 160 TPS and $15B TVL

TLDR

Base network ac hieves 160 TPS and nearly $15B TVL, ranking second in Layer 2 space.

160 Vitalik Buterin commends Base for combining usability with Ethereum’s security model.

Base meets L2Beat’s Stage 1 criteria, ensuring asset security even during network issues.

Coinbase’s backing drives Base’s rapid growth, making it a major Layer 2 solution.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly praised Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution, Base, calling it a model for future L2 projects. He emphasized its blend of usability and security, positioning it as a leading solution in the Layer 2 space. Base’s recent growth, with 160 transactions per second and almost $15 billion in total value locked (TVL), highlights its growing importance in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Vitalik Buterin Endorses Base as a Benchmark Layer 2 Solution

Vitalik Buterin has recognized Coinbase’s Base network as an exemplary Layer 2 solution for its effective combination of Ethereum’s security and improved user experience. In a recent post, Buterin praised the network’s design for offering a balance between decentralized security and faster transaction speeds, a key advantage of Base’s Layer 2 architecture.

By functioning as an extension of Ethereum, Base integrates Ethereum’s security features, providing users with a trust model that ensures their assets remain safe even when the network faces challenges.

Base has adopted several centralized mechanisms aimed at optimizing performance, particularly for transaction speed. However, Buterin stressed that despite these centralized elements, the platform does not control user funds. Instead, assets on Base are still protected by Ethereum’s underlying infrastructure, meaning users retain full access to their assets, even if the network experiences issues.

Base Meets L2Beat’s Stage 1 Criteria for Security

Base has successfully met the Stage 1 criteria set by L2Beat, an analytics platform focused on Layer 2 solutions. According to Buterin, Stage 1 ensures that even in the event of a network failure, users can always reclaim their assets.

He explained that Base’s system allows a security council with a 75% vote to override on-chain code, but also requires that at least 26% of the council be independent from the organization managing the Layer 2 network. This setup prevents the network from being used to censor or misappropriate assets, positioning Base as a reliable and trustworthy platform for users.

Buterin’s endorsement is significant, as it aligns with the growing trend of Layer 2 solutions designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability while retaining its decentralized nature. The Stage 1 designation from L2Beat further supports Base’s credibility as a secure and decentralized solution, distinguishing it from other centralized systems.

Base’s Growth and Position in the Layer 2 Landscape

Base has emerged as one of the top Layer 2 networks by transaction volume, processing around 160 transactions per second (TPS). This volume places it among the fastest growing solutions, supporting nearly 360 million transactions over the past month. Base’s total value locked (TVL) has also seen impressive growth, reaching nearly $15 billion, positioning it as the second-largest Layer 2 network, just behind Arbitrum’s $20 billion.

The growth of Base is largely attributed to the backing of Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the United States. Coinbase’s technical expertise and brand credibility have helped Base gain widespread adoption. As a result, Base has become a dominant player in the Layer 2 space, with its ability to handle high transaction volumes making it an attractive option for users and developers alike.

Future Prospects for Base and the Layer 2 Market

Base’s rapid expansion and recognition by Vitalik Buterin have sparked increased competition in the Layer 2 space. With a solid track record of performance and security, Base is setting the stage for other solutions to follow.

As more projects strive to achieve similar milestones, the Layer 2 market is likely to see continued innovation and growth. The push toward scalability, combined with security guarantees, is shaping the future of Ethereum and Layer 2 technologies.

With its technical achievements and strategic backing from Coinbase, Base is poised to remain a significant player in the growing Layer 2 ecosystem. Its commitment to usability, security, and decentralization makes it an attractive option for users seeking faster and more efficient transactions on Ethereum’s blockchain.

