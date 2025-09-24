Vitalik Buterin says Coinbase’s Base inherits security from Ethereum Layer-1, debunks custody myths and clears misconceptions.   Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has stepped in to address misconceptions surrounding Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform, Base. As concerns about custody and centralization grow, Buterin clarified how the platform works, emphasizing its decentralized features and security. His comments aim to […] The post Vitalik Buterin Debunks Major Myths About Coinbase Base Layer-2 Custody Issues appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Vitalik Buterin says Coinbase’s Base inherits security from Ethereum Layer-1, debunks custody myths and clears misconceptions.   Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has stepped in to address misconceptions surrounding Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform, Base. As concerns about custody and centralization grow, Buterin clarified how the platform works, emphasizing its decentralized features and security. His comments aim to […] The post Vitalik Buterin Debunks Major Myths About Coinbase Base Layer-2 Custody Issues appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Vitalik Buterin Debunks Major Myths About Coinbase Base Layer-2 Custody Issues

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 11:00
1
1$0.012221-6.81%
Triathon
GROW$0.0284-12.88%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01659-11.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4478-1.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.13636+3.66%

Vitalik Buterin says Coinbase’s Base inherits security from Ethereum Layer-1, debunks custody myths and clears misconceptions.

 

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has stepped in to address misconceptions surrounding Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform, Base.

As concerns about custody and centralization grow, Buterin clarified how the platform works, emphasizing its decentralized features and security. His comments aim to reassure users and developers about the platform’s safety and non-custodial nature.

Base Remains Secure Under Ethereum’s Layer-1

Vitalik Buterin addressed concerns about the security of Coinbase’s Base platform, clarifying that it relies on Ethereum’s Layer-1 (L1) for its security.

He explained that while Base may incorporate centralized elements to improve user experience, it does not compromise on decentralization. Buterin emphasized that Base does not have custody of user funds and cannot seize assets or block withdrawals.

The Ethereum co-founder stated that if the Layer-2 platform were to shut down, users would still be able to withdraw their funds directly from Ethereum, ensuring that assets are always under the control of the Ethereum network.

Buterin pointed to examples like Soneium, which show how Layer-2 platforms can prevent censorship and provide robust protection for users.

Layer-2 Platforms Are Non-Custodial

Buterin also pushed back against misconceptions about Layer-2 platforms in general. He explained that L2 platforms, like Base, are non-custodial by design. This means that they are extensions of Ethereum, not centralized servers. 

The smart contract logic on Ethereum’s Layer-1 guarantees that user funds remain under Ethereum control, offering protection against theft or censorship from Layer-2 operators.

Buterin clarified that platforms such as L2beat measure real security features to ensure the safety of user funds. He noted that these platforms track “concrete properties” that protect users from risk, rather than enforcing subjective compliance rules. 

This highlights the security framework in place for decentralized platforms and counters any suggestions of inherent vulnerability in the Layer-2 ecosystem.

Coinbase Legal Officer Rejects Exchange Comparisons

In addition to Buterin’s clarification, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, addressed claims that Layer-2 sequencers, like those on Base, should be considered exchanges. Grewal stated that, according to U.S. SEC definitions, exchanges are platforms that match buyers and sellers of securities. 

However, Layer-2 sequencers on Base do not perform these functions; rather, they process transactions and smart contract calls.

Grewal further compared L2 sequencers to infrastructure providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS). He pointed out that if an exchange runs on AWS, the platform hosting the exchange is not considered an exchange itself. 

Similarly, Layer-2 sequencers are an essential part of enabling secure and scalable Ethereum transactions, serving as the backbone for decentralized applications without functioning as exchanges.

By addressing these misconceptions, both Buterin and Grewal have sought to reassure users about the role of Base in the Ethereum ecosystem and the security of the platform.

The post Vitalik Buterin Debunks Major Myths About Coinbase Base Layer-2 Custody Issues appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.114077-0.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01204+0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016018-6.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Partager
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

This article explores how a simple change in the reference point can achieve a Pareto-efficient equilibrium in both free and fair economies and those with social justice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00170558-3.05%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005858-5.19%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009397-28.10%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/17 22:30
Partager
Tokenized Stocks: Swarm’s Revolutionary Launch on Plasma Mainnet

Tokenized Stocks: Swarm’s Revolutionary Launch on Plasma Mainnet

BitcoinWorld Tokenized Stocks: Swarm’s Revolutionary Launch on Plasma Mainnet The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, bringing forth innovative ways to interact with traditional assets. A truly exciting development is underway as Swarm, a prominent DeFi platform, prepares to launch tokenized stocks on the Plasma mainnet. This groundbreaking move is set to revolutionize how investors access shares of major companies like Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft, all powered by stablecoins. What Are Tokenized Stocks and Why Are They a Game Changer? Imagine owning a piece of your favorite company, not through a traditional brokerage, but as a digital token on a blockchain. That’s precisely what tokenized stocks are. They are blockchain-based tokens that represent traditional equity shares, offering a bridge between the regulated world of traditional finance and the innovative realm of decentralized digital assets. Fractional Ownership: Investors can buy fractions of high-value shares. Increased Accessibility: Lower entry barriers for global investors. 24/7 Trading: Unlike traditional markets, blockchain operates continuously. This innovation promises to democratize investment opportunities, making it easier for individuals worldwide to participate in markets previously restricted by geographical or financial constraints. Swarm’s Vision: Democratizing Access to Tokenized Stocks Swarm is taking a significant step by introducing nine prominent tokenized stocks. This initial offering includes shares from industry giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Coinbase, and Nvidia. The platform leverages the Plasma mainnet, a robust and scalable infrastructure, to facilitate these trades. Users will be able to acquire and trade these digital shares directly using stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies like the US dollar. This integration provides stability and ease of transaction, avoiding the volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies. By using stablecoins, Swarm aims to provide a more predictable trading environment for those new to the crypto space, making the transition into digital asset ownership smoother and more appealing. The Plasma mainnet ensures efficient and secure processing of these transactions. Navigating the Trading Landscape: How to Engage with Swarm’s Tokenized Stocks Engaging with Swarm’s new offering is designed to be user-friendly, yet it’s essential to understand the underlying mechanics. The Plasma mainnet provides the secure and scalable foundation for these digital assets. This means that once you acquire tokenized stocks, your ownership is recorded on a transparent and immutable blockchain ledger. Users will interact with Swarm’s platform to manage their portfolio, place trades, and settle transactions. The entire process aims for efficiency and transparency, characteristic of well-designed DeFi applications. Understanding the platform’s interface and the basics of stablecoin transactions will be key for a seamless experience. Exploring the Potential and Pitfalls of This New Frontier for Tokenized Stocks The launch of tokenized stocks by Swarm brings immense potential, but also introduces new considerations for investors. Potential Benefits: Global Reach: Break down geographical barriers to investment. Lower Fees: Potentially reduced transaction costs compared to traditional brokers. Increased Liquidity: The 24/7 nature of crypto markets can lead to more consistent trading opportunities. Potential Pitfalls: Regulatory Clarity: The regulatory landscape for tokenized stocks is still evolving, which can introduce uncertainty. Platform Risk: Reliance on the security and stability of the Swarm platform and Plasma mainnet. Education Gap: New users may need to learn about blockchain technology and DeFi concepts. Investors should conduct thorough research and understand these factors before participating. While the benefits are compelling, a cautious approach is always recommended in emerging markets. The Future Unlocked: How Tokenized Stocks Could Reshape Investing Swarm’s initiative with tokenized stocks represents more than just a new product; it’s a glimpse into the future of finance. By merging traditional equity markets with blockchain technology, Swarm is paving the way for a more inclusive, efficient, and transparent investment ecosystem. This could inspire other platforms to follow suit, leading to a broader adoption of digital assets for real-world value. For individuals, this means unprecedented access to investment opportunities. For the financial industry, it signals a shift towards decentralized models that prioritize user empowerment and innovation. As the DeFi space continues to mature, we can expect to see even more sophisticated financial instruments becoming accessible through blockchain technology. In conclusion, Swarm’s launch of tokenized stocks on the Plasma mainnet is a significant milestone for the DeFi sector. By offering fractional, stablecoin-based trading of major company shares, Swarm is not only expanding investment accessibility but also pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in decentralized finance. This development holds immense promise for investors seeking new avenues and for the ongoing evolution of global financial markets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are tokenized stocks? A1: Tokenized stocks are digital tokens on a blockchain that represent traditional equity shares of publicly traded companies. They allow for fractional ownership and can be traded on decentralized platforms. Q2: Which companies’ shares will be available through Swarm? A2: Swarm is initially launching nine tokenized stocks, including shares from Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Coinbase, and Nvidia, among others. Q3: How do I trade these tokenized stocks on Swarm? A3: Users will be able to trade these digital shares on the Swarm platform, which operates on the Plasma mainnet, using stablecoins for transactions. Q4: What are the main benefits of investing in tokenized stocks? A4: Key benefits include fractional ownership, global accessibility, 24/7 trading availability, and potentially lower transaction fees compared to traditional markets. Q5: Are there any risks associated with tokenized stocks? A5: Yes, like any investment, there are risks. These include regulatory uncertainties, platform-specific risks, and the need for investors to understand blockchain and DeFi concepts. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting advancements in decentralized finance and the future of investing. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets price action. This post Tokenized Stocks: Swarm’s Revolutionary Launch on Plasma Mainnet first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
RealLink
REAL$0.06163+2.71%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01476-0.13%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06834-2.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 11:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Tokenized Stocks: Swarm’s Revolutionary Launch on Plasma Mainnet

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Gen Z Investment Strategy with Bitcoin & Real Estate