Vitalik Buterin finally pushes back after weeks of staking queue FUD

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/18 11:05
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000364+23.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08623-0.82%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002077+25.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.009529-6.21%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0195+3.72%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defended his blockchain’s 45-day exit queue after Galaxy Digital’s head of digital called it “troubling,” sparking backlash.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has finally addressed some concerns over the lengthening Ethereum staking exit queue, which has now grown to 45 days. 

His response came after Galaxy Digital’s head of DeFi, Michael Marcantonio, called the exit queue length “troubling” on X and compared it to Solana which only needs two days to unstake. He has since deleted the posts. 

However, Buterin seemingly took a more ideological stance on the subject, describing unstaking from Ethereum as “more like a soldier deciding to quit the army,” adding that staking is more about “taking on a solemn duty to defend the chain.”

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports

Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports

The post Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Chiliz Group has acquired a controlling stake in OG Esports, a prominent competitive gaming organization. OG Esports unveiled its own fan token on Chiliz’s Socios.com platform back in 2020. It recently hit an all-time high price. Chiliz has teased various future team-related benefits for OG token holders, along with a new Web3-related project. The Chiliz Group, which operates the Socios.com crypto fan token platform, announced Tuesday that it has acquired a 51% controlling stake in OG Esports, the competitive gaming organization founded in 2015 by Dota 2 legends Johan “nOtail” Sundstein and Sébastien “Ceb” Debs. OG made history as the first team to win consecutive titles at The International—the annual, high-profile Dota 2 world championship tournament—in 2018 and 2019, and has since expanded into multiple games including Counter-Strike, Honor of Kings, and Marvel Rivals. The team was also the first esports organization to join the Socios platform with the 2020 debut of its own fan token, which Chiliz said recently became the first esports team token to exceed a $100 million market capitalization. OG was recently priced at $16.88, up nearly 9% on the day following the announcement. The token’s price peaked at a new all-time high of $24.78 last week ahead of The International 2025, where OG did not compete this year. Following the acquisition, Xavier Oswald will assume the CEO role, while the co-founders will turn their attention to “a new strategic project consolidating the team’s competitive foundation [and] driving innovation at the intersection of esports and Web3,” per a press release. No further details were provided regarding that project. “Bringing OG into the Chiliz Group is a major step toward further strengthening fan experiences, one where the community doesn’t just watch from the sidelines but gets to shape the journey,” Chiliz CEO Alex Dreyfus…
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16667+3.55%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.933--%
Threshold
T$0.01705+1.97%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:40
Partager
SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

The US SEC on Wednesday approved new listing rules for major exchanges, paving the way for a surge of crypto spot exchange-traded funds. On Wednesday, the regulator voted to let Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca adopt generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. The decision clears the final hurdle for asset managers seeking to launch spot ETFs tied to cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ether. In July, the SEC outlined how exchanges could bring new products to market under the framework. Asset managers and exchanges must now meet specific criteria, but will no longer need to undergo drawn-out case-by-case reviews. Solana And XRP Funds Seen to Be First In Line Under the new system, the time from filing to launch can shrink to as little as 75 days, compared with up to 240 days or more under the old rules. “This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for,” Bloomberg research analyst James Seyffart said on X, predicting a wave of new products in the coming months. The first filings likely to benefit are those tracking Solana and XRP, both of which have sat in limbo for more than a year. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the approval reflects a commitment to reduce barriers and foster innovation while maintaining investor protections. The move comes under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has signaled strong support for digital assets after years of hesitation during the Biden era. New Standards Replace Lengthy Reviews And Repeated Denials Until now, the commission reviewed each application separately, requiring one filing from the exchange and another from the asset manager. This dual process often dragged on for months and led to repeated denials. Even Bitcoin spot ETFs, finally approved in Jan. 2024, arrived only after years of resistance and a legal battle with Grayscale. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the streamlined rules could apply to any cryptocurrency with at least six months of futures trading on the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. That means more than a dozen tokens may now qualify for listing, potentially unleashing a new wave of altcoin ETFs. SEC Clears Grayscale Large Cap Fund Tracking CoinDesk 5 Index The SEC also approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano. Alongside this, it cleared the launch of options linked to the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and its mini contract, broadening the set of crypto-linked derivatives on regulated US markets. Analysts say the shift shows how far US policy has moved. Where once regulators resisted digital assets, the latest changes show a growing willingness to bring them into the mainstream financial system under established safeguards
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.81%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 12:40
Partager
FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a statement on new cryptocurrency regulations. The intentions of these guidelines ought to be clear; they should provide a defined picture of what is considered legal and illegal for companies operating in crypto, allowing innovation while protecting consumers and upholding market integrity.  The move will be […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1295+2.20%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01696-1.05%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 12:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market