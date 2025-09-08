Vitalik Buterin Just Dropped a New Ethereum Proposal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:01
Ethereum

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the network is entering a decisive phase in its roadmap, with new milestones for scalability and decentralization on the horizon.

Speaking about recent technical progress, Buterin introduced a fresh concept he believes could help drive Ethereum’s evolution — a minimal zero-knowledge virtual machine known as leanVM.

A Simpler Virtual Machine

Unlike heavier zkVM implementations, leanVM is designed to cut costs and streamline performance.

It relies on a four-instruction ISA, multilinear STARKs, and logup lookups, making it particularly efficient for tasks like XMSS aggregation and recursion. Compared to systems such as Cairo, Buterin claims the design sharply reduces processing requirements.

Ethereum’s Roadmap in Motion

Buterin also stressed that Ethereum’s current development push isn’t only about quick scaling fixes but about building resilient systems for the long run. He praised the team’s focus on writing highly compact code, calling protocols “works of art” rather than temporary solutions.

The comments highlight a year in which Ethereum’s technical roadmap has gained momentum, with zk-based technologies increasingly seen as the backbone of future upgrades. Buterin’s leanVM proposal signals that the quest for scalability may rest not just on large-scale rollup adoption but also on designing lighter, more elegant cryptographic tools.

Source: https://coindoo.com/vitalik-buterin-just-dropped-a-new-ethereum-proposal/

