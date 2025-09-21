The post Vitalik Buterin: Low‑Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s “Search” Moment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued in a blog post Sept. 21, 2025, that “low‑risk” decentralized finance (DeFi) could become for Ethereum what search was for Google, providing the primary, sustainable revenue engine while preserving the platform’s broader cultural and technical goals. Buterin defines low‑risk DeFi as payment and savings primitives, fully collateralized lending, and synthetic […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-low%E2%80%91risk-defi-could-be-ethereums-search-moment/The post Vitalik Buterin: Low‑Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s “Search” Moment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued in a blog post Sept. 21, 2025, that “low‑risk” decentralized finance (DeFi) could become for Ethereum what search was for Google, providing the primary, sustainable revenue engine while preserving the platform’s broader cultural and technical goals. Buterin defines low‑risk DeFi as payment and savings primitives, fully collateralized lending, and synthetic […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-low%E2%80%91risk-defi-could-be-ethereums-search-moment/

Vitalik Buterin: Low‑Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s “Search” Moment

2025/09/21 18:53
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued in a blog post Sept. 21, 2025, that “low‑risk” decentralized finance (DeFi) could become for Ethereum what search was for Google, providing the primary, sustainable revenue engine while preserving the platform’s broader cultural and technical goals. Buterin defines low‑risk DeFi as payment and savings primitives, fully collateralized lending, and synthetic […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-low%E2%80%91risk-defi-could-be-ethereums-search-moment/

