The post Vitalik Buterin Opposes Ethereum State Expiry Innovation, Shares New Take appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his views on the ongoing debate about how to reduce the blockchain’s bloated data storage. Buterin’s view came as a response to support for a thread on X supporting state expiry. Vitalik Buterin rejects expiry, proposes partial node solution For context, “Ethereum’s state” refers to all the data needed to keep track of account balances, token ownership, smart contract storage and the rest. Over the years, the state has grown with the creation of more accounts and contracts. The amount of resources required to maintain the state continues to soar, and it is causing serious challenges for the network’s stability. It will also impact the scaling of the network as data storage continues to grow. According to a state expiry advocate, approximately 80% of these data are stale but still take up space. Hence, state expiry supporters propose that the old and unused part of the state should be removed after a period of time. This, they believe, would help Ethereum scale. Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo They’re functionally similar, but the latter does not require any consensus-layer logic and is much more flexible. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 19, 2025 However, Buterin has kicked against this proposal. He suggests that instead of enforcing expiry at the consensus level, the system should allow nodes to choose to store only part of the state. The Ethereum founder noted that state expiry will affect the whole network, but “partial nodes” do not. Yet, the network maintains the full state, which is more flexible and does not require Ethereum to change its core rules. Ethereum’s long-term roadmap aligns with Buterin’s view Vitalik Buterin has also recently shared his long-term vision for the blockchain, with emphasis on simplifying the ecosystem. He stressed that building a secure, future-proof… The post Vitalik Buterin Opposes Ethereum State Expiry Innovation, Shares New Take appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his views on the ongoing debate about how to reduce the blockchain’s bloated data storage. Buterin’s view came as a response to support for a thread on X supporting state expiry. Vitalik Buterin rejects expiry, proposes partial node solution For context, “Ethereum’s state” refers to all the data needed to keep track of account balances, token ownership, smart contract storage and the rest. Over the years, the state has grown with the creation of more accounts and contracts. The amount of resources required to maintain the state continues to soar, and it is causing serious challenges for the network’s stability. It will also impact the scaling of the network as data storage continues to grow. According to a state expiry advocate, approximately 80% of these data are stale but still take up space. Hence, state expiry supporters propose that the old and unused part of the state should be removed after a period of time. This, they believe, would help Ethereum scale. Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo They’re functionally similar, but the latter does not require any consensus-layer logic and is much more flexible. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 19, 2025 However, Buterin has kicked against this proposal. He suggests that instead of enforcing expiry at the consensus level, the system should allow nodes to choose to store only part of the state. The Ethereum founder noted that state expiry will affect the whole network, but “partial nodes” do not. Yet, the network maintains the full state, which is more flexible and does not require Ethereum to change its core rules. Ethereum’s long-term roadmap aligns with Buterin’s view Vitalik Buterin has also recently shared his long-term vision for the blockchain, with emphasis on simplifying the ecosystem. He stressed that building a secure, future-proof…

Vitalik Buterin Opposes Ethereum State Expiry Innovation, Shares New Take

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:53
Threshold
T$0.01675-2.89%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0018514-6.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08611-2.44%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-6.80%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17813-9.67%

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his views on the ongoing debate about how to reduce the blockchain’s bloated data storage. Buterin’s view came as a response to support for a thread on X supporting state expiry.

Vitalik Buterin rejects expiry, proposes partial node solution

For context, “Ethereum’s state” refers to all the data needed to keep track of account balances, token ownership, smart contract storage and the rest. Over the years, the state has grown with the creation of more accounts and contracts.

The amount of resources required to maintain the state continues to soar, and it is causing serious challenges for the network’s stability. It will also impact the scaling of the network as data storage continues to grow.

According to a state expiry advocate, approximately 80% of these data are stale but still take up space. Hence, state expiry supporters propose that the old and unused part of the state should be removed after a period of time. This, they believe, would help Ethereum scale.

However, Buterin has kicked against this proposal. He suggests that instead of enforcing expiry at the consensus level, the system should allow nodes to choose to store only part of the state.

The Ethereum founder noted that state expiry will affect the whole network, but “partial nodes” do not. Yet, the network maintains the full state, which is more flexible and does not require Ethereum to change its core rules.

Ethereum’s long-term roadmap aligns with Buterin’s view

Vitalik Buterin has also recently shared his long-term vision for the blockchain, with emphasis on simplifying the ecosystem. He stressed that building a secure, future-proof network is key, while keeping it fast and responsive. 

Buterin believes this can be achieved with quantum computing to ensure the speed of transactions is improved. This indicates that the founder’s “partial node” solution took into consideration the overall long-term vision for Ethereum.

This outlook is important for Ethereum, as competition with other layer-1 scaling solutions like Solana and BNB Chain is growing at a very fast pace. The implication of the scalable mainnet stack is such that it can support the RWA tokenization move and other demands from Wall Street investors.

Proponents like Tom Lee see strength in Ethereum’s design, which has helped it maintain 100% uptime since its launch. This strength, he believes, can help push the price of Ethereum to a new all-time high (ATH) above $10,000.

Source: https://u.today/vitalik-buterin-opposes-ethereum-state-expiry-innovation-shares-new-take

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9896-3.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342-7.19%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21
Partager
Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan lawmakers moved a bill that would let the state hold crypto assets closer to a vote, advancing House Bill 4087 to a second reading in mid-September 2025. Related Reading: Israel’s Counter-Terror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran According to reports, the proposal would change the Michigan Management and Budget Act to create […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00183313-7.99%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012309-5.56%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 07:00
Partager
DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

PANews reported on September 18 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed company DeFi Technologies announced a strategic investment in the stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin. The specific investment amount has not been disclosed. The latter is currently focusing on the African stablecoin market and is also a supporter of the cNGN stablecoin. The stablecoin is issued by Wrapped CBDC Limited and aims to achieve secure and scalable digital payments.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001873-7.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001835-5.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 10:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now

FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades