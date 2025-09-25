Vitalik Buterin has openly praised the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base for balancing security and usability.   Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out on two major topics shaping crypto today.  He praised Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network, for its approach to usability and security. At the same time, he published a blog post […] The post Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Vitalik Buterin has openly praised the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base for balancing security and usability.   Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out on two major topics shaping crypto today.  He praised Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network, for its approach to usability and security. At the same time, he published a blog post […] The post Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 16:00
Solayer
LAYER$0.4296-4.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.13044-6.93%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01612+11.78%

Vitalik Buterin has openly praised the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base for balancing security and usability.

 

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out on two major topics shaping crypto today. 

He praised Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network, for its approach to usability and security. At the same time, he published a blog post calling for openness and verifiability across all layers of technology, from operating systems to biology.

Vitalik Buterin on Base and Ethereum Layer 2 Growth

Vitalik Buterin recently shared his thoughts on Base, the Layer 2 solution built on Ethereum. He described it as “doing things right” in how it balances network safety with a smoother experience for users.

Base launched in August 2023 and quickly attracted billions in total value. As of now, it holds around $15 billion. 

While critics have pointed out that certain parts of Base remain centralised, Vitalik argued that this does not compromise user safety. He noted that users can always withdraw their funds, and the network never controls people’s money directly.

He also mentioned that Base uses the OP Stack, the same framework behind Optimism. Still, it stands out for its focus on protecting users while keeping the platform easy to navigate.

Responding to Centralisation Concerns

Some critics worry about the sequencer (the component that orders transactions) being managed in a centralised way. Vitalik addressed these worries directly. 

He explained that while such features may look centralised, they exist to improve usability, not to limit user freedom.

He pointed out data from analytics platforms like L2Beat, which track how well Layer 2 networks actually safeguard user assets. 

For him, what matters most is whether people can retain access to their funds, not just theoretical risks.

Vitalik Buterin’s Call for Full-Stack Openness

Beyond Layer 2 discussions, Vitalik published a blog post in which he talked about technology in general.

He argued that openness cannot stop at open-source code. It must extend across hardware, operating systems and even biotechnology.

He worries that hidden flaws in lower layers can undermine systems that appear to be secure on the surface. For example, a hardware backdoor could nullify protections at the software level. 

He said that users should be able to verify every part of the stack, rather than trusting opaque systems.

He also linked this idea to crypto’s values. Decentralisation thrives when users can check, not just trust.

Why Full-Stack Openness Matters

Vitalik pointed out real-world issues to support his point. He pointed to supply chain vulnerabilities, proprietary health systems and even electronic voting risks. In each case, a lack of transparency gives too much power to centralised entities.

He proposed building open systems for high-security use cases, where performance trade-offs are acceptable. Examples include identity systems, health data and forensic tools. 

In his view, openness and verifiability in these areas could strengthen confidence not only in crypto but in society’s relationship with technology as a whole.

Connecting the Two Conversations

Vitalik’s praise of Base and his call for full-stack openness might seem like separate topics, but they pass the same message: 

Systems must protect users while remaining verifiable.

In Base’s case, he argues that user funds remain safe even with some centralised design choices. 

He insists that all technology should allow inspection and verification to avoid hidden risks. Both views are in line with Ethereum’s mission to empower users and reduce reliance on centralised trust.

The post Vitalik Buterin Praises Base and Calls for Full-Stack Openness appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
DOGE
DOGE$0.23169-4.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:27
Partager
How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The post How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s price action is capturing traders’ attention after dropping below the crucial $112,000 mark. This has led to the burning question: how low can Bitcoin go? So, giving a brief overview, in the past 24 hours, BTC price slipped 0.56% to $111,872.56, extending a week-long slide. Growing volatility, heavy liquidations, and macroeconomic jitters have put …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,638.31-1.13%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/25 17:30
Partager
The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The meme coin economy is shifting fast, and MAGAX leads with AI tools and explosive 16,600% forecasts. This makes it one of the best presale to watch in 2025.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002255-4.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212-2.96%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?