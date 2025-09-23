Vitalik Buterin defended Base and layer-2 networks against regulatory concerns, arguing they’re infrastructure extensions of Ethereum, not exchanges. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has praised Ethereum layer-2 Base’s approach to decentralization in response to recent concerns over Base’s sequencer and whether it should be treated as an exchange. “Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses its centralized features to provide stronger UX features, while still being tied into Ethereum's decentralized base layer for security,” Vitalik Buterin said on Tuesday. He added that the Coinbase layer-2 does not have custody over your funds, “they cannot steal funds or stop you from withdrawing funds.”Read more Vitalik Buterin defended Base and layer-2 networks against regulatory concerns, arguing they’re infrastructure extensions of Ethereum, not exchanges. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has praised Ethereum layer-2 Base’s approach to decentralization in response to recent concerns over Base’s sequencer and whether it should be treated as an exchange. “Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses its centralized features to provide stronger UX features, while still being tied into Ethereum's decentralized base layer for security,” Vitalik Buterin said on Tuesday. He added that the Coinbase layer-2 does not have custody over your funds, “they cannot steal funds or stop you from withdrawing funds.”Read more

Vitalik Buterin praises Base as the ‘right way’ amid L2 sequencer ‘FUD’

2025/09/23 13:31
Vitalik Buterin defended Base and layer-2 networks against regulatory concerns, arguing they’re infrastructure extensions of Ethereum, not exchanges.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has praised Ethereum layer-2 Base’s approach to decentralization in response to recent concerns over Base’s sequencer and whether it should be treated as an exchange.

“Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses its centralized features to provide stronger UX features, while still being tied into Ethereum's decentralized base layer for security,” Vitalik Buterin said on Tuesday. 

He added that the Coinbase layer-2 does not have custody over your funds, “they cannot steal funds or stop you from withdrawing funds.”

