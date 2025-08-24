Vitalik Buterin Says AI Will Help Shape Future Generation of Smart Minds

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/24 17:00
TLDR

  • Vitalik Buterin predicts AI may help teens become the smartest of their generation.

  • He links the idea to curious use of bots for science and world questions.

  • Buterin contrasts this with teens spending time on less meaningful AI use.

  • He also commented on the dual nature of doomscrolling in online behavior.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a prediction on how artificial intelligence may affect younger generations. In a post on social platform X, he discussed doomscrolling and AI in response to a user raising concerns about modern digital behavior.

Buterin noted that not all doomscrolling is equal. He said there are both “good things to doomscroll and bad things to doomscroll,” suggesting that how people engage online matters more than the act itself. His comments quickly moved toward the future use of AI and how it could influence teenagers.

He proposed that if young people engage with AI in curious and thoughtful ways—asking questions about science and the world—they may grow into some of the brightest minds of the next generation.

AI Use Could Build Stronger Learning Habits in Teens

In his post, Vitalik Buterin wrote that future innovators may spend their teenage years “curiously asking the bot all kinds of questions about science, the world, etc for hours a day.” He framed this behavior as an effective path to self-driven learning.

However, he also added that many teens might “waste their lives talking to AI all day about much less meaningful things.” This contrast highlights how the technology could enable both productive and unproductive habits, depending on how it is used.

Buterin’s view reflects a growing conversation around AI as an educational tool and a social influence. The potential for bots to support independent learning has attracted attention from tech and education circles alike.

Nassim Taleb Also Comments on AI’s Future Role

Earlier the same day, renowned thinker and author Nassim Nicholas Taleb also weighed in on AI’s future impact. Known for books such as The Black Swan, Taleb said AI may disrupt the education space, particularly in medicine.

According to Taleb, AI is not yet able to replace medical professionals. However, he said it can help self-learners access and absorb complex knowledge more effectively. His comments came during ongoing discussions about the role of AI in reshaping professional training and education.

Both Taleb and Buterin pointed to similar outcomes—AI as a powerful tool for those willing to use it to deepen their understanding.

Public Reaction and Broader Implications

Vitalik Buterin prediction has prompted discussion across the crypto and tech communities. His view is consistent with the broader belief that AI, when used with intention, may serve as an accelerator for personal growth and development.

As Ethereum remains central to much of the Web3 and AI experimentation, Buterin’s opinions often influence conversations about future technologies. His post comes amid growing concern about how young users interact with bots, especially as AI systems become more immersive and widely accessible.

How teenagers use these tools may shape not only individual paths but also broader technological, educational, and cultural developments.

The post Vitalik Buterin Says AI Will Help Shape Future Generation of Smart Minds appeared first on CoinCentral.

