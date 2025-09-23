The post Vitalik Buterin Says Coinbase’s Base Is “Doing Things the Right Way” for L2s appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has entered the growing debate over Layer-2 scaling solutions, praising Coinbase’s Base network as a prime example of balancing user experience with Ethereum’s decentralized security guarantees. His remarks come as skepticism rises around whether Layer-2 networks can truly ensure user fund safety. Base as a Model Layer-2 Buterin described Base as …The post Vitalik Buterin Says Coinbase’s Base Is “Doing Things the Right Way” for L2s appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has entered the growing debate over Layer-2 scaling solutions, praising Coinbase’s Base network as a prime example of balancing user experience with Ethereum’s decentralized security guarantees. His remarks come as skepticism rises around whether Layer-2 networks can truly ensure user fund safety. Base as a Model Layer-2 Buterin described Base as …

Vitalik Buterin Says Coinbase’s Base Is “Doing Things the Right Way” for L2s

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/23 13:33
Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has entered the growing debate over Layer-2 scaling solutions, praising Coinbase’s Base network as a prime example of balancing user experience with Ethereum’s decentralized security guarantees. His remarks come as skepticism rises around whether Layer-2 networks can truly ensure user fund safety.

Base as a Model Layer-2

Buterin described Base as an Ethereum Layer-2 that is “doing things the right way.” While Base incorporates some centralized elements to streamline the user experience, its foundation remains anchored to Ethereum’s Layer 1 security model.

This approach aligns with L2beat’s Stage 1 definition of a non-custodial Layer-2, ensuring that even if Base’s operators shut down, users would still be able to withdraw their assets directly through Ethereum.

Why Non-Custodial Layer-2s Matter

Buterin also addressed common misconceptions about Layer-2s, pushing back against the claim that they are merely “glorified servers posting hashes to Ethereum.” Instead, he emphasized that Ethereum Layer-2 networks are extensions of the main chain, powered by smart contract logic that guarantees user protection.

He highlighted real-world proof, pointing to Soneium’s success in preventing operator censorship earlier this year, demonstrating that protections against transaction blocking are no longer theoretical; they are working in live environments today.

Pushing Back on Criticism

Much of the recent debate has centered on L2beat, the analytics platform that tracks and evaluates the security of Layer-2 projects. Some critics have dismissed L2beat as overly technical or elitist. But Buterin disagreed, arguing that L2beat plays a vital role in protecting users.

In his view, these evaluations are not abstract; they represent measurable properties that safeguard user control over assets.

The Bigger Picture for Ethereum Scaling

Buterin’s endorsement of Base ties directly into Ethereum’s broader mission: scaling without sacrificing decentralization. Layer-2 solutions like Base are designed to make transactions cheaper and faster while preserving the trustless guarantees of Ethereum’s Layer-1.

He stressed that Ethereum scaling solutions must not focus solely on convenience:

By combining smoother user experiences with Ethereum’s robust security model, Base shows how Layer-2 networks can achieve mass adoption without compromising decentralization and user freedom.

FAQs

What is Base and how does it differ from other Layer-2s?

Base is Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer-2 that speeds up and cuts fees while keeping assets withdrawable to Ethereum’s L1, preserving user control.

Is Base custodial or non-custodial?

Non-custodial — Base’s design and on-chain contracts prevent operators from seizing funds or permanently blocking withdrawals; users retain control.

Can users withdraw assets from Base if operators shut down?

Yes — its smart contracts allow users to exit to Ethereum L1 independently, so funds stay accessible even if operators stop running.

How does Base protect users from censorship or fraud?

Base anchors to Ethereum’s base layer and uses on-chain dispute/exit mechanisms so transactions can be enforced and censorship limited.

