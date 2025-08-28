Vitalik Buterin Warns, Quantum Computers Could Break Crypto by 2040

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/28 21:30
Threshold
T$0.0166+1.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13951-0.05%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Vitalik Buterin

The post Vitalik Buterin Warns, Quantum Computers Could Break Crypto by 2040 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has raised fresh concerns about the future of cryptography in the age of quantum computing. Vitalik warns that quantum computers could break today’s cryptography by around 2040, with roughly a 20% chance that this could happen before 2030.

Why Quantum Matters for Crypto

Cryptography isn’t just about passwords or private emails, it secures the entire digital economy. From online banking to cryptocurrency wallets and smart contracts, all rely on algorithms designed to resist attacks from classical computers. 

A powerful quantum machine could, however, crack these defenses far faster, putting everything from financial assets to personal data at risk.

Ian Miers Raises the Concern of Soundness

Ian Miers explained that the real issue isn’t just the possibility of a future attacker decrypting old data. Instead, the deeper concern is soundness, ensuring that cryptographic systems, including blockchains, remain trustworthy even against the power of quantum computing.

He pointed out that STARKs, a cryptographic proof system, may be pushed to evolve into more zero-knowledge (zk) structures. This shift could come as they compete with post-quantum sound and zk schemes, but he left an open question: Will those incentives be enough to ensure long-term safety?

Vitalik Buterin Brings Forecasts Into the Conversation

Responding to Miers, Vitalik Buterin highlighted predictions from forecasting platform Metaculus. According to its data, the median estimate for when quantum computers could break today’s cryptography is 2040, though there is about a 20% chance this happens before 2030.

  • Also Read :
  •   XRP Community “Not Worth Supporting,” Says Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT
  •   ,

This reminder underscores that while the threat may not feel immediate, it’s close enough on the horizon to demand serious attention today.

Building a Post-Quantum Future

Despite the risks, the crypto community is not standing still. Researchers are already working on post-quantum cryptography, new algorithms designed to survive quantum attacks. 

At the same time, zk-proofs and STARKs continue to evolve, showing promise for more resilient systems.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What is the quantum computing threat to crypto?

Quantum computers could break the cryptography securing blockchains and digital wallets by 2040, with a 20% chance it happens before 2030, risking all digital assets.

What does ‘soundness’ mean in quantum crypto?

Soundness ensures cryptographic systems like blockchains remain trustworthy and secure even against the superior processing power of future quantum computers.

How is the crypto community preparing?

Researchers are developing post-quantum cryptography and advancing zero-knowledge proof systems like STARKs to create quantum-resistant algorithms and blockchains.

Are current cryptocurrencies quantum-safe?

No. Current crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum rely on classical cryptography. The community is actively working on post-quantum solutions to future-proof digital assets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01964+3.69%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002656-6.61%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Partager
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
B
B$0.59556+0.76%
Solana
SOL$212.25+2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Partager
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003103-3.51%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days