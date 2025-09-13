Vitalik: Ethereum plans to scale 10 times next year while maintaining decentralization and security

Par : PANews
2025/09/13 19:18
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016776+%4,23
Edge
EDGE$0,38792+%12,75
MISSION
MISSION$0,00001067-%8,95
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002814+%3,11
Solayer
LAYER$0,5653+%1,76

PANews reported on September 13th, according to Bitcoin.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, on stage at EthTokyo 2025, reflected on the early days of blockchain, Asia's key role in Ethereum's growth, and his vision for the network's future. His speech, combining history, personal insights, and a future roadmap, emphasized Ethereum's mission to connect Eastern and Western communities. On a technical note, Buterin reiterated his unwavering belief in second-layer solutions, which not only improve Ethereum's scalability but also enhance interoperability across ecosystems. He further announced an ambitious goal: Ethereum aims to scale tenfold next year, increasing throughput and accessibility while maintaining decentralization and security. Buterin also reflected on the differing dynamics between the Chinese and Japanese developer communities. In China, development is rapid, large-scale, and often associated with large-scale projects. In Japan, developers demonstrate an early adopter attitude toward emerging technologies, often conducting cutting-edge experiments before they go global.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,24+%4,11
Xai
XAI$0,05696+%2,50
New XAI gork
GORK$0,012721+%9,47
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Fud the Pug
FUD$0,0000000319+%9,20
Moonveil
MORE$0,09594+%1,27
Core DAO
CORE$0,4746+%2,37
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 11:08
Partager
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01841-%0,10
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%