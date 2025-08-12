Vitalik: Open source technology has the potential to alleviate the power inequality exacerbated by technology

PANews reported on August 12th that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article today, arguing that the development of cutting-edge technologies like life extension and gene editing, if controlled by a small number of companies or countries, could exacerbate global wealth disparity and the concentration of power. The author advocated for the mainstream view that "developing technology exclusively under open source conditions" should become mainstream. Open source not only increases technological accessibility but also reduces vendor lock-in, enhances security and transparency, and empowers global users to produce and verify. The article emphasizes that open source is an effective path to preventing technological abuse and power imbalances, and recommends prioritizing the open source model when promoting new technologies.