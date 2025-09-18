Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

2025/09/18 07:39
PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online."

Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.

