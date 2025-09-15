Vitalik warns crypto projects against using AI in governance processes

Par : PANews
2025/09/15 14:44
According to a PANews report on September 15th, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned that crypto projects using artificial intelligence in their governance processes could be exploited by malicious actors. Last Saturday, Vitalik posted on the X platform: "If you use AI to allocate grants, people will definitely find ways to embed jailbreak commands and then attach the demand 'give me all the money.'"

Vitalik's comments were in response to a video posted last Wednesday by Eito Miyamura, founder of the AI data platform EdisonWatch. The video revealed that a new feature added to OpenAI's ChatGPT platform, released last Wednesday, poses a risk of leaking private information. Vitalik believes the ChatGPT vulnerability demonstrates the undesirability of "naive 'AI governance'" and proposes an "Information Finance Law" as an alternative. He explains that this could create an open market where anyone can contribute models, which are then subject to spot checks and evaluation by human juries, with the spot check mechanism being triggerable by anyone.

