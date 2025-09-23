Strive Inc., a Bitcoin treasury company co-founded by former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion.  Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock for each Semler share, which represents a 210% premium over Semler’s last closing […]Strive Inc., a Bitcoin treasury company co-founded by former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion.  Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock for each Semler share, which represents a 210% premium over Semler’s last closing […]

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $1.34B Semler Scientific Merger

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/23 20:00
1
1$0.015378+102.79%
Bitcoin
  • Strive’s $1.34B Semler deal makes it the 12th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder worldwide.
  • The merger retains an equity-only model to grow Bitcoin reserves while avoiding debt risks.
  • Strive-Semler merger builds a Bitcoin treasury of 10,900 BTC valued at over $1.2 billion.

Strive Inc., a Bitcoin treasury company co-founded by former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion. 

Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock for each Semler share, which represents a 210% premium over Semler’s last closing price. 

Strive also revealed that it acquired 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, upping its holdings from 70 BTC to 5,886 BTC before the merger. Semler also brings in over 5,000 BTC, positioning the combined company as the 12th largest public Bitcoin holder, surpassing Hut 8 Mining, Block Inc., and Galaxy Digital.

The transaction will make the combined entity one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin with a treasury of over 10,900 BTC valued at more than $1.2 billion at the current market price.

Strive’s Bitcoin Strategy and Market Impact

Strive started its Bitcoin treasury strategy earlier this year and announced plans to list on Nasdaq through a reverse merger. Acquiring Semler Scientific would give Strive a strategic advantage in its growth strategy and could reinforce the company’s position as a leader in the fast-growing digital asset treasury market.

The boards of both companies have approved the transactions. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as Strive’s financial advisor, with LionTree Advisors representing Semler. In addition, Semler’s executive chairman, Eric Semler, will join the combined board, while Strive’s current leadership will remain in place.

Notably, after the announcement, Semler’s shares jumped over 8% in early trading while Strive’s stock dropped nearly 8%.

Also Read |  Bitcoin as Treasury: Eric Semler Shares Vision for Institutional Growth

Rising Trend of Bitcoin Reserve Strategies

The deal is indicative of a rising trend in corporate use of Bitcoin. Since Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy pioneered the strategy in 2020, more companies have started using Bitcoin as a treasury reserve. 

Analysts expect consolidation to be a likely outcome in the asset treasury market. Standard Chartered also recently highlighted that compressed market net asset values (mNAVs) are limiting growth prospects, while mergers and acquisitions could be a logical way forward. 

HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao also cautioned that only long-term strategies and disciplined treasury management could withstand market cycles. Over the past year, Bitcoin’s price has also risen over 73%, outpacing the S&P 500, as positive regulatory developments attract more institutional interest in Bitcoin.

The acquisition of Semler signifies these dynamics. By having one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in the world, the company establishes itself as a leader in digital asset reserves with a debt-free, equity-first, growth-oriented strategy.

Also Read | Bitcoin, Ethereum Drive $1.9 Billion Inflows as Fed Rate Cut Lifts Crypto Market

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost